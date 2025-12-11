The ECI has revised the timeline for the electoral roll revision in West Bengal, setting the final publication for Feb 14, 2026. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the ECI concerning the safety of Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

The Election Commission of India has revised the timeline for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, shifting the date of final publication from the earlier schedule to February 14, 2026. In an official order issued on Wednesday, the ECI stated that the extension has been granted, considering the large-scale enumeration work and the need for proper verification and rationalisation of polling stations across the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Revised Schedule Announced

According to the revised schedule issued by the poll panel, house-to-house enumeration by Booth Level Officers will conclude today, December 11, 2025. Draft electoral rolls will be published on December 16, 2025, following which citizens can file claims and objections between December 16, 2025, and January 15, 2026. Disposal of claims, objections and the special verification drive will continue up to February 7, 2026, with rationalisation of polling stations also to be completed by the same date. The final electoral rolls will be published on February 14, 2026.

Supreme Court Seeks ECI Response on BLO Safety

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, on the protection of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) assigned to conduct enumeration duties during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The notice requests a response to a plea for the safety of these officers in light of threats and violence they are facing in the State of West Bengal.

A bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi acknowledged that BLOS are working under 'strain and stress' at the ground level due to high work pressure in the SIR drive. "This is not desk work. They go to each house, verify, submit the enumeration to him (the BLO), and he uploads it. He goes from house to house for the enumeration process, then takes it and uploads it. This is the pressure they are under. Which is strain and stress," the Court verbally stated.

West Bengal is undergoing the SIR exercise along with 11 other States and Union Territories, ahead of the Assembly Elections likely to be held in 2026.