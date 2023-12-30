Kerala News LIVE:  Kerala woman dies after falling from sixth floor in Chennai

11.15 AM: Tiger found ill in Wayanad

A tiger was found deteriorated state in a wild field in the Wayanad district. The tiger is suspected to be sick. The forest department officials came and caught the tiger with a net. The RRT team and veterinary team reached the spot. The tiger was found at a place called Nadavayal Nirvaram. It was found at 6:30 this morning. After being informed by the locals, the forest department officials reached the spot. The tiger is believed to be about eight years old. The initial information is that he is suffering from illness.

10.45 AM: Murder accused attacked in Malappuram

A murder accused was attacked in Manjeri, Malappuram. Suhaib, the first accused in the case of the murder of Talappil Kunjan, who was a councilor of Mancheri municipality, was stabbed. Suhaib was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

10.00 AM: Kerala woman dies after falling from sixth floor in Chennai

A native of Kozhikode, Ulliyeri, who was working in Chennai, fell from the sixth floor of an IT firm and died. The deceased was identified as Niveda (21), daughter of Ulliyeri Narath Pudussery Praseetha and Kunnamkulam Mulakkal Nagendran, a resident of Coimbatore. The cremation was conducted in Coimbatore.

9.45 AM: Kerala: Maoists likely to retaliate to avenge death of comrade Kavitha in Kannur or Wayanad, says cops

It has been identified that the death of Maoist Kavitha, who was in critical condition after being shot by Thunderbolt in the forest area, was reported to the outside world by Kabani Dalam Commander CP Moideen and his team. A warning poster was put up in Tirunelli, Wayanad, under the leadership of CP Moideen, that they would retaliate.

9.15 AM: Elephant attacks man in Kollam; hospitalised

A man was attacked by an elephant in Aryankaavu, Kollam. Jayan, a resident of Achankovil was stamped by the elephant. He was shifted to Punalur Hospital. The elephant had attacked someone else the previous day.

9.00 AM: Kerala: Local bodies to go digital with K-SMART on New Year's Day; Check details

Beginning on January 1, 2024, all local body government services in Kerala will be accessible via mobile devices as part of the state's massive K-Smart digitization plan. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the e-governance initiative, Kerala Solutions for Managing Administrative Reformation and Transformation (K-Smart), on January 1. This will make Kerala the first state to offer this kind of service.

8.45 am: One dead in bike-auto collision in Thiruvananthapuram

A person died after an auto and a bike collided in Kandala, Thiruvananthapuram. Saji, a native of Thenguvila, died. The accident was caused by an auto bike that went out of control. The auto passenger and the biker were also injured.

8.16 AM: Police to beef up security at Manaveeyam Veedhi in Thiruvananthapuram for New Year

As part of the New Year celebrations, police have made special arrangements at Manaveeyam Veedhi, the nightlife street in Thiruvananthapuram. The police informed that they would record the footage of people entering and exiting the street. Manaveeyam Veedh will be barricaded on both sides to control entry. The police also informed that strict action will be taken against those who misbehave under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

8.11 AM: Zhen Hua 15 vessel to dock at Vizhinjam International Seaport today

The fourth ship will arrive today with cranes for Vizhinjam port. Shen Hua 15, the first ship that arrived in Vizhinjam, will dock again today. The ship has two ship-to-shore cranes and three-yard cranes. By 11 am the ship will anchor in the harbour. With this, Vizhinjam port will have four ship-to-shore cranes and 11-yard cranes. After commissioning these cranes, the remaining cranes will be delivered in the second phase.