Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Local bodies to go digital with K-SMART on New Year's Day; Check details

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the ambitious K-SMART project, which aims to provide local self-government organisations' services digitally on a standardised platform, throughout the state on January 1.
     

    Kerala: Local bodies to go digital with K-SMART on New Year's Day; Check details anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 30, 2023, 9:28 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Beginning on January 1, 2024, all local body government services in Kerala will be accessible via mobile devices as part of the state's massive K-Smart digitization plan. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the e-governance initiative, Kerala Solutions for Managing Administrative Reformation and Transformation (K-Smart), on January 1. This will make Kerala the first state to offer this kind of service.

    The Local Self-Government Department's K-Smart platform, created by the Information Kerala Mission, would make several services easier to access, such as complaints, applications for different permissions and certifications, and other alternatives.

    State Local Self Government Minister M.B. Rajesh said, "It will enable people to access services of all local bodies in the state in a time-bound manner without visiting the offices. The application is embedded with an Integrated Messaging System that will ensure delivery of receipts of applications and complaints through the respective login of the applicant/complainant and also over their WhatsApp and e-mail."

    The 35 modules that makeup KSMART are accessible to citizens via a single platform and represent the activities and services rendered by local organisations. Initially, the public will have access to eight services via KSMART, and users can log in to the web portal to access the modules.

    "These services are death, birth and marriage registration, business facilitation (licenses for traders and industries), property tax, user management, file management system, finance module, building permission module, and complaint redressal system. K-SMART will be especially beneficial to expatriates as they will be able to access the services of local bodies without physically visiting the offices," added Rajesh.

    Once the video-enabled KYC (Know Your Customer) using login ID is also introduced, expatriates will be able to do marriage registrations and similar other formalities from their foreign destination.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2023, 9:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-634 December 30 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-634 December 30 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    16 km roadshow to projects worth Rs 15000 crore PM Modi's Ayodhya visit ahead of mega Ram Temple event

    16 km roadshow to projects worth Rs 15000 crore... PM Modi's Ayodhya visit ahead of mega Ram Temple event

    Kerala news live 30 december 2023 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Zhen Hua 15 vessel to dock at Vizhinjam International Seaport today

    Who is Lakhbir Singh Landa, the Canada-based gangster now branded by India as terrorist?

    Who is Lakhbir Singh Landa, the Canada-based gangster now branded by India as terrorist?

    Digital shifts in 2024: Key changes impacting UPI IDs, SIM cards, tax returns and more from January 1 snt

    Digital shifts in 2024: Key changes impacting UPI IDs, SIM cards, tax returns and more from January 1

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan blasts Munawar Faruqui; questions Ayesha Khan's motive and more (Video) RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan blasts Munawar Faruqui; questions Ayesha Khan's motive and more (Video)

    New Year 2024: Entry to THESE trekking spots restricted around Bengaluru! vkp

    New Year 2024: Entry to THESE trekking spots restricted around Bengaluru!

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-634 December 30 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-634 December 30 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Karnataka: Skeleton found at Kunigal in Tumkur, investigation underway vkp

    Karnataka: Skeleton found at Kunigal in Tumkur, investigation underway

    16 km roadshow to projects worth Rs 15000 crore PM Modi's Ayodhya visit ahead of mega Ram Temple event

    16 km roadshow to projects worth Rs 15000 crore... PM Modi's Ayodhya visit ahead of mega Ram Temple event

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon