Kerala News LIVE: Accidental firing in Cherpu police station; Special Branch begins probe

2.45 PM: Accidental firing in Cherpu police station; Special Branch begins probe

An accidental firing took place at Cherpu police station in Thrissur on Friday. Inspector Sandeep Kumar's gun accidentally fired inside the station and two tiles on the floor were broken. Meanwhile, the Special Branch has started an investigation into the incident.

12.24 PM: Man missing case: Police find Noushad in Thodupuzha, brought to DySP office

In yet another twist, the missing man Noushad in Pathanamthitta was found alive in Thodupuzha and was brought to DySP office on Friday (July 28).

9.35 AM: Minister R Bindu intervened in appointment of Principals in Govt Arts and Science colleges: RTI

A Right to Information reply has revealed Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu interfered with the selection of principals for government arts and science colleges, contravening UGC rules. According to the RTI response, the minister gave instructions to staff to classify the final list of 43 candidates for Principal positions at Government Arts and Science Colleges as a "draft" list, which is against UGC regulations.

9.20 AM: Driver dies after stray dog jumps in front of autorickshaw in Kozhikode

In an unfortunate incident, an autorickshaw overturned when a stray dog jumped across the vehicle, leaving the driver dead. The deceased has been identified as Anil Babu (44). The incident happened on Thursday night when the dog jumped in front of the auto. The driver lost control and the vehicle overturned. The locals rushed him to the hospital, however, he could not be saved as he suffered severe injuries.

9.00 AM: Record sales! 4.5 lakh Onam bumper lottery tickets sold on first day

With about 4.5 lakh tickets sold out on Thursday, this year's Onam bumper lottery, which has a first prize of Rs 25 crore, set a new record for sales. The cost of the ticket is Rs 500.

8.45 AM: Pathanamthitta man missing case: Wife confesses to crime; Police to conduct scientific investigation

In the case of the murder of Naushad, who disappeared from Paruthipara in Pathanamthitta a year and a half ago, the police are getting ready for a scientific investigation. While under arrest, his wife Afsana confessed to killing Naushad but misled the authorities over the location of the body. Yesterday, the rented home where they resided was searched for the body for several hours. The remanded Afsana will be taken into custody and questioned, according to the police, in order to help them solve the case. Afsana was detained in a case filed on suspicion of deleting evidence and defrauding the police.

8.44 AM: 'Nobody has the right to hurt other religious sentiments', says Muslim League

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal said that nobody has the right to hurt other religious sentiments. His reaction comes when the incident of raising hate slogans during a rally organized by the Kanhangad Muslim Youth League demanding action in the Manipur riots stirred outrage.