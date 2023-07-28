Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Accidental firing in Cherpu police station; Special Branch begins probe

    Kerala News Live: An accidental firing was reported at Cherpu police station in Thrissur. Inspector Sandeep Kumar's pistol fired the shot. 

    Kerala News Live 28 July 2023 major highlights developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 8:44 AM IST

    2.45 PM: Accidental firing in Cherpu police station; Special Branch begins probe

    An accidental firing took place at Cherpu police station in Thrissur on Friday. Inspector Sandeep Kumar's gun accidentally fired inside the station and two tiles on the floor were broken. Meanwhile, the Special Branch has started an investigation into the incident.

    12.24 PM: Man missing case: Police find Noushad in Thodupuzha, brought to DySP office

    In yet another twist, the missing man Noushad in Pathanamthitta was found alive in Thodupuzha and was brought to DySP office on Friday (July 28).

    9.35 AM: Minister R Bindu intervened in appointment of Principals in Govt Arts and Science colleges: RTI

    A Right to Information reply has revealed Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu interfered with the selection of principals for government arts and science colleges, contravening UGC rules. According to the RTI response, the minister gave instructions to staff to classify the final list of 43 candidates for Principal positions at Government Arts and Science Colleges as a "draft" list, which is against UGC regulations.

    9.20 AM: Driver dies after stray dog jumps in front of autorickshaw in Kozhikode

    In an unfortunate incident, an autorickshaw overturned when a stray dog jumped across the vehicle, leaving the driver dead. The deceased has been identified as Anil Babu (44). The incident happened on Thursday night when the dog jumped in front of the auto. The driver lost control and the vehicle overturned. The locals rushed him to the hospital, however, he could not be saved as he suffered severe injuries. 

    9.00 AM: Record sales! 4.5 lakh Onam bumper lottery tickets sold on first day

    With about 4.5 lakh tickets sold out on Thursday, this year's Onam bumper lottery, which has a first prize of Rs 25 crore, set a new record for sales. The cost of the ticket is Rs 500.

    Read more: Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery 2023 jackpot worth Rs 25 crore; tickets to go on sale from July 26

    8.45 AM: Pathanamthitta man missing case: Wife confesses to crime; Police to conduct scientific investigation

    In the case of the murder of Naushad, who disappeared from Paruthipara in Pathanamthitta a year and a half ago, the police are getting ready for a scientific investigation. While under arrest, his wife Afsana confessed to killing Naushad but misled the authorities over the location of the body. Yesterday, the rented home where they resided was searched for the body for several hours. The remanded Afsana will be taken into custody and questioned, according to the police, in order to help them solve the case. Afsana was detained in a case filed on suspicion of deleting evidence and defrauding the police.

    Read More: Kerala man who went missing over a year ago suspected to be killed, buried; Wife in police custody

    8.44 AM: 'Nobody has the right to hurt other religious sentiments', says Muslim League

    Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal said that nobody has the right to hurt other religious sentiments. His reaction comes when the incident of raising hate slogans during a rally organized by the Kanhangad Muslim Youth League demanding action in the Manipur riots stirred outrage. 

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 2:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amazon India set to open first floating store in Dal lake houseboat

    Amazon India opens first floating store in Dal lake houseboat

    Officials to probe AirAsia after its Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight departs without Karnataka Governor AJR

    Officials to probe AirAsia after its Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight departs without Karnataka Governor

    Ex-judge who abused Asianet News Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar on Facebook booked anr

    Ex-judge who abused Asianet News Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar on Facebook booked

    Monsoon session: Both Houses adjourned till July 31 amid uproar over Manipur issue AJR

    Monsoon session: Both Houses adjourned till July 31 amid uproar over Manipur issue

    SemiconIndia 2023: From Micron to Foxconn, semiconductor giants call India a powerhouse

    SemiconIndia 2023: From Micron to Foxconn, semiconductor giants say it is 'India's time to shine'

    Recent Stories

    Football Al Nassr preparing bid for Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane, negotiations in final stages osf

    Al Nassr preparing bid for Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane, negotiations in final stages

    Guns and Gulaabs: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan's actioner Netflix series to drop on THIS date ADC

    'Guns and Gulaabs': Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan's actioner Netflix series to drop on THIS date

    Saba Azad drops lovey-dovey snaps with beau Hrithik Roshan from their Buenos Aires trip vma

    Saba Azad drops lovey-dovey snaps with beau Hrithik Roshan from their Buenos Aires trip

    Apple iPhone 15 Plus Pro and Pro Max prices leaked Here is what we know gcw

    Apple iPhone 15, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max prices leaked? Here's what we know

    'Black Mirror' to 'The Handmaid's Tale': 7 best OTT dystopian series MSW

    'Black Mirror' to 'The Handmaid's Tale': 7 best OTT dystopian series

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon