Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala man who went missing over a year ago suspected to be killed, buried; Wife in police custody

    In a suspected case of murder, a woman has been taken into police custody in Pathanamthitta. Her husband Naushad went missing a year and a half years ago and now according to reports, the wife is alleged to have killed and buried him. 

    Kerala man who went missing over a year ago suspected to be killed, buried; Wife in police custody anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 2:58 PM IST

    Pathanamthitta: A man identified as Naushad who went missing a year and a half ago is suspected to have been killed and buried in Kalanjoor, Pathanamthitta. The police will soon conduct an inspection at Parakkode, Paruthippara, where the body is believed to have been buried. According to reports, his wife has been taken into police custody.

    A missing complaint was filed by Naushad's father in November 2021 and the police registered the FIR based on it. 

    The suspicions the police had when they questioned the wife as part of their ongoing investigation into this case marked the case's turning point. The wife's statement, according to the police, is contradictory.

    The wife of Naushad allegedly made conflicting claims to the police that she killed Naushad, buried his body, covered it, and dumped it in the river. The police are currently preparing to undertake a scientific assessment at Paruthipara in Parakkode based on the wife's statement. 

    Further details are awaited...
     

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 2:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What kind of INDIA are you?': S Jaishankar slams Opposition over ruckus in Rajya Sabha AJR

    'What kind of INDIA are you?': S Jaishankar slams Opposition over ruckus in Rajya Sabha

    Nahi sahega Rajasthan': PM Modi attacks Congress over 'red diary', crimes against women AJR

    'Nahi sahega Rajasthan': PM Modi attacks Congress over 'red diary', crimes against women

    Urea Gold unveiled: How this fertilizer empowers farmers in poll-bound Rajasthan AJR

    Urea Gold unveiled: How this fertilizer empowers farmers in poll-bound Rajasthan

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN-480 27 July 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN-480 27 July 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Congress government in Karnataka protecting criminals: Union minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Udupi incident vkp

    Congress government in Karnataka protecting criminals: Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Udupi incident

    Recent Stories

    What kind of INDIA are you?': S Jaishankar slams Opposition over ruckus in Rajya Sabha AJR

    'What kind of INDIA are you?': S Jaishankar slams Opposition over ruckus in Rajya Sabha

    OMG 2: CBFC adamant on 20 cuts to release film; makers still at odds ATG EAI

    OMG 2: CBFC adamant on 20 cuts to release film; makers still at odds

    10 easy and wholesome breakfast options you can try for busy morning mis

    10 easy and wholesome breakfast options you can try for busy morning

    Ahmedabad to Surat: 7 cities of Gujarat that unveil the state's heritage and modern marvels ATG EAI

    Ahmedabad to Surat: 7 cities of Gujarat that unveil the state's heritage and modern marvels

    OnePlus Open firm teases name of its first folding smartphone launch expected in August gcw

    OnePlus Open? Firm teases name of its first folding smartphone, launch expected in August

    Recent Videos

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    Video Icon