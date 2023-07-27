Kerala man who went missing over a year ago suspected to be killed, buried; Wife in police custody

In a suspected case of murder, a woman has been taken into police custody in Pathanamthitta. Her husband Naushad went missing a year and a half years ago and now according to reports, the wife is alleged to have killed and buried him.

Pathanamthitta: A man identified as Naushad who went missing a year and a half ago is suspected to have been killed and buried in Kalanjoor, Pathanamthitta. The police will soon conduct an inspection at Parakkode, Paruthippara, where the body is believed to have been buried. According to reports, his wife has been taken into police custody.

A missing complaint was filed by Naushad's father in November 2021 and the police registered the FIR based on it.

The suspicions the police had when they questioned the wife as part of their ongoing investigation into this case marked the case's turning point. The wife's statement, according to the police, is contradictory.

The wife of Naushad allegedly made conflicting claims to the police that she killed Naushad, buried his body, covered it, and dumped it in the river. The police are currently preparing to undertake a scientific assessment at Paruthipara in Parakkode based on the wife's statement.

Further details are awaited...

