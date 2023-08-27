Kerala News LIVE: Several yellow ration card holders yet to receive Onam kits due to lack of supplies

9.45 AM: Inaugural run of Madurai-Guruvayur Intercity Express scheduled for today

The Kollam-Sengottai railway line will host the Madurai-Guruvayur Intercity Express's inaugural operation on Sunday. The current train services on the Madurai - Sengottai, Sengottai - Kollam, and Punalur - Guruvayur lines have been combined to operate the new service. The Intercity Express leaves Madurai at 11.20 am and arrives in Punalur at 6 pm, Kottarakkara at 6.30 pm, and Kollam at 7.30 pm. It will depart from Kollam and travel via Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur to arrive at Guruvayur at 2.10 am on Monday.

9.00 AM: Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's family members including Chandy Oommen arrived in Thiruvananthapuram for the 41st-day commemorations. The family attended Mass at St George's Orthodox Cathedral. It will be followed by prayers at Puthupally House.

8.50 AM: ISRO Chairman S Somanath reaches Kerala after historic success of Chandrayaan-3

ISRO Chairman S Somanath reached Thiruvananthapuram for the first time after the historic success of Chandrayaan-3. Responding to the media, Somanath said that Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the sun, is expected to launch in the first week of September and the final date would be announced in two days.

8.38 AM: ISRO VSSC exam cheating case: Kerala police arrest 3 including key suspect from Haryana

The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram, conducted a recruiting exam, and the Kerala Police have detained three people, including the main suspect from Haryana, in connection with the alleged use of unfair means. A few days ago, the special investigation team from Kerala arrived in Haryana. They detained the suspect after investigating tutoring facilities in Haryana.

8.29 AM: Several yellow ration card holders yet to receive Onam kits due to lack of supplies

According to reports, just 10 per cent of yellow ration card holders have received this year's Onam kit due to a shortage of supplies. Of the 5.87 lakh people who have yellow ration cards overall, 62,147 have received free kits, according to the statistics collected up till Saturday. Due to the lack of kits, many people who went to ration shops had to leave dissatisfied. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil said that the kits would be distributed on Sunday and Monday to complete the process.