Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Several yellow ration card holders yet to receive Onam kits due to lack of supplies

    Kerala News LIVE: Several yellow ration card holders yet to receive Onam kits due to lack of supplies

    Kerala News LIVE 27 August 2023 major highlights developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 27, 2023, 8:29 AM IST

    9.45 AM: Inaugural run of Madurai-Guruvayur Intercity Express scheduled for today

    The Kollam-Sengottai railway line will host the Madurai-Guruvayur Intercity Express's inaugural operation on Sunday. The current train services on the Madurai - Sengottai, Sengottai - Kollam, and Punalur - Guruvayur lines have been combined to operate the new service. The Intercity Express leaves Madurai at 11.20 am and arrives in Punalur at 6 pm, Kottarakkara at 6.30 pm, and Kollam at 7.30 pm. It will depart from Kollam and travel via Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur to arrive at Guruvayur at 2.10 am on Monday.

    9.00 AM: Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's family members including Chandy Oommen arrived in Thiruvananthapuram for the 41st-day commemorations. The family attended Mass at St George's Orthodox Cathedral. It will be followed by prayers at Puthupally House.

    8.50 AM: ISRO Chairman S Somanath reaches Kerala after historic success of Chandrayaan-3

    ISRO Chairman S Somanath reached Thiruvananthapuram for the first time after the historic success of Chandrayaan-3. Responding to the media, Somanath said that Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the sun, is expected to launch in the first week of September and the final date would be announced in two days.

    8.38 AM: ISRO VSSC exam cheating case: Kerala police arrest 3 including key suspect from Haryana

    The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram, conducted a recruiting exam, and the Kerala Police have detained three people, including the main suspect from Haryana, in connection with the alleged use of unfair means. A few days ago, the special investigation team from Kerala arrived in Haryana. They detained the suspect after investigating tutoring facilities in Haryana.

    8.29 AM: Several yellow ration card holders yet to receive Onam kits due to lack of supplies

    According to reports, just 10 per cent of yellow ration card holders have received this year's Onam kit due to a shortage of supplies. Of the 5.87 lakh people who have yellow ration cards overall, 62,147 have received free kits, according to the statistics collected up till Saturday. Due to the lack of kits, many people who went to ration shops had to leave dissatisfied. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil said that the kits would be distributed on Sunday and Monday to complete the process.

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2023, 9:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why tensions are high in Haryana's Nuh once again

    Why tensions are high in Haryana's Nuh once again

    Aditya-L1 expected to launch in first week of September: ISRO chairman S Somanath anr

    Aditya-L1 expected to launch in first week of September: ISRO chairman S Somanath

    G20 Summit: Delhi Airport clarifies on rumours of aircraft parking space shortage

    G20 Summit: Delhi Airport clarifies on rumours of aircraft parking space shortage

    Im handicapped so UP teacher justifies slapping Muslim student after video goes viral gcw

    'I'm handicapped, so...': UP teacher justifies 'slapping' Muslim student after video goes viral

    Chandrayaan 3 ISRO releases new video of Pragyan rover roaming around Shiv Shakti Point WATCH gcw

    Chandrayaan-3: ISRO releases new video of Pragyan rover roaming around Shiv Shakti Point (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Why tensions are high in Haryana's Nuh once again

    Why tensions are high in Haryana's Nuh once again

    Aditya-L1 expected to launch in first week of September: ISRO chairman S Somanath anr

    Aditya-L1 expected to launch in first week of September: ISRO chairman S Somanath

    G20 Summit: Delhi Airport clarifies on rumours of aircraft parking space shortage

    G20 Summit: Delhi Airport clarifies on rumours of aircraft parking space shortage

    Petrol Diesel Prices Today, August 27: Check fuel rates in Hyderabad, Patna and other cities

    Petrol Diesel Prices Today, August 27: Check fuel rates in Hyderabad, Patna and other cities

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: 5 popular foods to celebrate being Siblings vma eai

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: 5 popular foods to celebrate being Siblings

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon