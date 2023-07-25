Kerala News HIGHLIGHTS: SC stays proceedings against Minister Antony Raju in evidence tampering case

Kerala News HIGHLIGHTS: The case concerns the alleged tampering of a critical piece of evidence in a drugs case that the Kerala transport minister handled as a junior lawyer in 1990.

4.13 PM: K Sudhakaran files defamation case against CPI(M) General Secretary MV Govindan

KPCC President K Sudhakaran filed a defamation case against CPI(M) state general secretary M V Govindan for dragging the former's name into the POCSO case linked with fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

2.35 PM: SC stays proceedings against Minister Antony Raju in evidence tampering case

In a relief to Transport Minister Antony Raju, the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed further proceedings against him in alleged evidence tampering case. This temporary ruling was made by the court when it gave notice of two special leave applications that challenged the Kerala High Court's decision to cancel out Antony Raju's criminal case.

12.27 PM: Oman Airways detects technical glitch; Returns to Kozhikode airport

Due to a technical glitch, a Muscat-bound Oman Airways flight returned to Kozhikode International Airport on Tuesday morning. According to sources, the flight had technical difficulties with its weather radar, prompting the operating crew to opt to make a precautionary landing at Kozhikode. All 162 passengers are safe.

10.58 AM: Elderly couple murder case: Grandson confesses to crime; To be interrogated in detail

In the elderly couple murder case, the accused Akmal has confessed to the crime, said the police. He hacked to death his grandparents Abdullakutti, 65, and wife Jameela, 60 for not giving him money to acquire drugs. Soon after committing the crime, he fled the spot and later the police nabbed him from Mangalore. The police said that a detailed interrogation will be conducted for further details.

10.08 AM: Man violently beats stepson, fractures hand; arrested

Thiruvananthapuram native Subin was arrested by the Aryankode police for violently thrashing his stepson (5) and breaking his hand. According to reports, the accused, a bus driver was drunk when he committed the crime. He also attacked his wife when she tried to stop him from beating her child.

9.22 AM: Palakkad CPI committee members to resign as mark of protest for action taken against Pattambi MLA

The CPI is fuming over the action taken against Pattambi MLA Muhammad Muhsin on the grounds of party sectarianism. 13 people, including CPI district committee members, are preparing to resign from the Mannarkkad constituency committee. The move was in protest against the disciplinary action taken against Pattambi MLA Muhammad Muhsin.

9.10 AM: Sexual harassment complaint erupts in CPM of Alappuzha unit

A woman party member has alleged sexual harassment case against a member of the Alappuzha Area Committee. The accused is a retired government official and is the CPM leader of the coastal local committee. The complainant alleged that the man offered her elevation in the party if she fulfilled his demand. He also said that he could come home when her husband is away.

8.50 AM House collapses after tree falls in Palakkad due to heavy rainfall

A tree fell on a house in Kuzhalmannam in Palakkad on Monday evening due to heavy rainfall and gusty wind. The house of Mohan, a welding worker, was destroyed. Their elder son suffered minor injuries.

8.42 AM: Rain update: Widespread rainfall expected today; Orange alert in 4 districts

Kerala is likely to witness widespread rainfall on Tuesday (July 25). The IMD has warned that there is a possibility of heavy rain in the northern districts. An orange alert has been issued in Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod and Wayanad districts. In view of the heavy rains, the District Collectors declared a holiday for educational institutions in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts today. The holiday is applicable to professional colleges as well.