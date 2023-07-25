Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News HIGHLIGHTS: SC stays proceedings against Minister Antony Raju in evidence tampering case

    Kerala News HIGHLIGHTS: The case concerns the alleged tampering of a critical piece of evidence in a drugs case that the Kerala transport minister handled as a junior lawyer in 1990.

    Kerala News live 25 July 2023 major highlights developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 8:42 AM IST

    4.13 PM: K Sudhakaran files defamation case against CPI(M) General Secretary MV Govindan

    KPCC President K Sudhakaran filed a defamation case against CPI(M) state general secretary M V Govindan for dragging the former's name into the POCSO case linked with fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

    2.35 PM: SC stays proceedings against Minister Antony Raju in evidence tampering case

    In a relief to Transport Minister Antony Raju, the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed further proceedings against him in alleged evidence tampering case. This temporary ruling was made by the court when it gave notice of two special leave applications that challenged the Kerala High Court's decision to cancel out Antony Raju's criminal case.

    12.27 PM: Oman Airways detects technical glitch; Returns to Kozhikode airport

    Due to a technical glitch, a  Muscat-bound Oman Airways flight returned to Kozhikode International Airport on Tuesday morning. According to sources, the flight had technical difficulties with its weather radar, prompting the operating crew to opt to make a precautionary landing at Kozhikode. All 162 passengers are safe.

    10.58 AM:  Elderly couple murder case: Grandson confesses to crime; To be interrogated in detail

    In the elderly couple murder case, the accused Akmal has confessed to the crime, said the police. He hacked to death his grandparents Abdullakutti, 65, and wife Jameela, 60 for not giving him money to acquire drugs. Soon after committing the crime, he fled the spot and later the police nabbed him from Mangalore. The police said that a detailed interrogation will be conducted for further details.

    10.08 AM: Man violently beats stepson, fractures hand; arrested

    Thiruvananthapuram native Subin was arrested by the Aryankode police for violently thrashing his stepson (5) and breaking his hand. According to reports, the accused, a bus driver was drunk when he committed the crime. He also attacked his wife when she tried to stop him from beating her child. 

    9.22 AM: Palakkad CPI committee members to resign as mark of protest for action taken against Pattambi MLA

    The CPI is fuming over the action taken against Pattambi MLA Muhammad Muhsin on the grounds of party sectarianism. 13 people, including CPI district committee members, are preparing to resign from the Mannarkkad constituency committee. The move was in protest against the disciplinary action taken against Pattambi MLA Muhammad Muhsin.

    9.10 AM: Sexual harassment complaint erupts in CPM of Alappuzha unit

    A woman party member has alleged sexual harassment case against a member of the Alappuzha Area Committee. The accused is a retired government official and is the CPM leader of the coastal local committee. The complainant alleged that the man offered her elevation in the party if she fulfilled his demand. He also said that he could come home when her husband is away.

    8.50 AM House collapses after tree falls in Palakkad due to heavy rainfall

    A tree fell on a house in Kuzhalmannam in Palakkad on Monday evening due to heavy rainfall and gusty wind. The house of Mohan, a welding worker, was destroyed. Their elder son suffered minor injuries.

    8.42 AM: Rain update: Widespread rainfall expected today; Orange alert in 4 districts

    Kerala is likely to witness widespread rainfall on Tuesday (July 25). The IMD  has warned that there is a possibility of heavy rain in the northern districts. An orange alert has been issued in  Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod and Wayanad districts. In view of the heavy rains, the District Collectors declared a holiday for educational institutions in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts today. The holiday is applicable to professional colleges as well. 

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 5:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Congress chief sues CPI(M) state General Secretary M V Govindan anr

    Kerala: Congress chief sues CPI(M) state General Secretary M V Govindan

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad High Court AJR

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad HC

    Kerala Speaker AN Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith anr

    Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith

    Kolkata police nabs crorepati thief wanted in 1,200 burglaries across 14 states; check details AJR

    Kolkata police nabs crorepati thief wanted in 1,200 burglaries across 14 states; check details

    Two and three-wheelers banned on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from August 1 vkp

    Two and three-wheelers banned on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from August 1

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Congress chief sues CPI(M) state General Secretary M V Govindan anr

    Kerala: Congress chief sues CPI(M) state General Secretary M V Govindan

    Discover serenity: Unravel beauty of India's lakes and rivers in floating glamping pods MIS

    Discover serenity: Unravel beauty of India's lakes and rivers in floating glamping pods

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out ADC

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad High Court AJR

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad HC

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey ATG

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey

    Recent Videos

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon