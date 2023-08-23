Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Two killed, several injured after bus overturns in Palakkad

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 8:28 AM IST

    10.00 AM: ED freezes two bank accounts of CPIM MLA AC Moideen over Karuvannur Cooperative bank fraud case

    9.15 AM: Two killed, several injured after bus overturns in Palakkad

    The Kallada Travels bus which operates a long-distance service, lost control and overturned in Palakkad. The accident took place in front of the Agricultural Development Bank, Thiruvazhi. The bus was travelling from Chennai to Kozhikode. In the accident, two people reportedly lost their lives among the total 38 passengers at the time of the accident. One of the deceased has been identified as Sainaba Beevi, a native of Edayathur, Malappuram.

    8.45 AM: Money laundering case: KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran grilled for 9 hours by ED

    The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday interrogated KPCC president K Sudhakaran in connection with the money laundering case involving fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal. The Congress leader has been asked to appear for interrogation again on August 30.

    8.40 AM: KSRTC to disburse salary to employees today including festival allowance 

    The salaries of KSRTC employees will be paid today for the month of July. The decision was made during yesterday's meeting between the KSRTC management and the trade union leaders. Along with the pay, there will also be an Onam allowance of Rs 2,750. The strike that was scheduled to begin on the 26th has now been called off by the labour unions as a result. Additionally, it has been decided to pay a festive salary of Rs 1,000 to each of SWIFT's contract and temporary workers.

    8.28 AM: Karuvannur bank fraud case: ED concludes 22-hour raid at residence of CPI(M) MLA A C Moideen

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) concluded a 22-hour raid at the residence of former minister and Kunnamkulam CPI(M) MLA A C Moideen in the wee hours of Wednesday (Aug 23). The ED officials conducted the raid in connection with the Rs 200 crore bank fraud unearthed in Karuvannur Cooperative Bank in Thrissur. Meanwhile, raids were carried out at the homes of a gold dealer from Cherpp, Anil, and Satheesan (Vellapaya Satheesan), a native of Thrissur.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
