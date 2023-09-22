Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Nipah update: 7 more samples test negative; 981 people under isolation

    Kerala News LIVE:  Nipah update: 7 more samples test negative; 981 people under isolation

    Kerala News LIVE 22 september 2023 major highlights developments updates latest news anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 8:17 AM IST

    10.15 AM:  Nipah update: 7 more samples test negative; 981 people under isolation

    As per the latest information from the Health Department, seven more samples have tested negative for the Nipah virus. At the same time, 981 people in the contact list are under isolation. The health condition of the 9-year-old boy has improved.

    10:10 AM:  Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan starts WhatsApp Channel

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched a WhatsApp channel on Thursday (Sep 21). You can become part of the Chief Minister's WhatsApp channel by following this link: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va9FQEn5Ejxx1vCNFL0L. Currently, 2,500 followers have already joined the Chief Minister's WhatsApp channel. The first message posted on the channel was "Follow the channel."

    9:45 AM: Two students beaten up by classmates in two separate incidents in Thiruvananthapuram

    A ninth-grade student named Krishnakumar was physically assaulted by his fellow classmates in government school Parassala, resulting in injuries to his hands. In a separate incident, a student was thrashed by his fellow classmates in Karode, Parassala. The altercations were believed to be connected to romantic relationships.

    The video footage of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. The Parassala police have initiated an investigation into the matter to address the situation.

    9:00 AM:  Youth drowns in Malappuram after funeral of grandfather

    A youth drowned in the Kadalundi river at Malappuram on Thursday after the funeral of his grandfather. The deceased, identified as Arshak Muthu had arrived at Anakkayam to attend the funeral of his maternal grandfather on Thursday. After the funeral, he went with his friends to take a bath in the river and later it was noticed that he was missing. After an extensive search, his body was recovered in the evening.

    8.25 AM: Heavy rains to lash Kerala; Yellow alert issued in 2 districts

    The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the state today. A yellow alert has been sounded in Malappuram and Kannur districts today. Meanwhile, districts including Kottayam experienced heavy rain yesterday. Due to the severe rains, a landslide also happened on the Vagamon road. Landslides at Mangalagiri have caused traffic traffic jams. Areas like Teekoy, Adukkam, and Ottayeeti are still experiencing rain.

    8.15 AM:  Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express successfully completes first trial run

    The trial run of the second Vande Bharat Express for Kerala has been successfully completed. The train reached Kasaragod from Thiruvananthapuram in 7.30 hours. Vande Bharat Express left Thiruvananthapuram at 4.05 pm and reached Kasaragod at 11.35 pm.

    Read more: Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express arrives in Thiruvananthapuram; Read details

     

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-347 September 22 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-347 September 22 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Chandrayaan 3 mission update: ISRO aims to revive Vikram lander today

    Chandrayaan-3 mission update: ISRO aims to revive Vikram lander today

    Kerala: Heavy rain causes landslides in Kottayam;IMD issues yellow alert for 2 districts rkn

    Kerala: Heavy rain causes landslides in Kottayam;IMD issues yellow alert for 2 districts

    Canada PM Justin Trudeau in line of fire after targeting India over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

    'We are not looking to provoke...' Canada PM Trudeau in line of fire after targeting India over Nijjar killing

    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on future Indian space missions and endeavours

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'ISRO envisions a working space station; an Indian will land on Moon in a few years'

    Recent Stories

    Sex Education 4: Laurie Nunn reflects reflects on impact, taboos, and final season ATG

    Sex Education 4: Laurie Nunn gets candid on impact, taboos and final season

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-347 September 22 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-347 September 22 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Tanushree Dutta lashes out at reality TV star Rakhi Sawant for death of two boys vma

    Tanushree Dutta lashes out at reality TV star Rakhi Sawant for death of two boys

    Petrol diesel prices on September 22: Check the fuel rate in your city

    Petrol, diesel prices on September 22: Check the fuel rate in your city

    Jaane Jaan reveiw: Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Verma appreciated; but Jaideep Ahlawat's performance dominates ATG

    Jaane Jaan reveiw: Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Verma appreciated; but Jaideep Ahlawat's performance dominates

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon