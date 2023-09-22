Kerala News LIVE:  Nipah update: 7 more samples test negative; 981 people under isolation

10.15 AM: Nipah update: 7 more samples test negative; 981 people under isolation

As per the latest information from the Health Department, seven more samples have tested negative for the Nipah virus. At the same time, 981 people in the contact list are under isolation. The health condition of the 9-year-old boy has improved.

10:10 AM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan starts WhatsApp Channel

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched a WhatsApp channel on Thursday (Sep 21). You can become part of the Chief Minister's WhatsApp channel by following this link: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va9FQEn5Ejxx1vCNFL0L. Currently, 2,500 followers have already joined the Chief Minister's WhatsApp channel. The first message posted on the channel was "Follow the channel."

9:45 AM: Two students beaten up by classmates in two separate incidents in Thiruvananthapuram

A ninth-grade student named Krishnakumar was physically assaulted by his fellow classmates in government school Parassala, resulting in injuries to his hands. In a separate incident, a student was thrashed by his fellow classmates in Karode, Parassala. The altercations were believed to be connected to romantic relationships.

The video footage of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. The Parassala police have initiated an investigation into the matter to address the situation.

9:00 AM: Youth drowns in Malappuram after funeral of grandfather

A youth drowned in the Kadalundi river at Malappuram on Thursday after the funeral of his grandfather. The deceased, identified as Arshak Muthu had arrived at Anakkayam to attend the funeral of his maternal grandfather on Thursday. After the funeral, he went with his friends to take a bath in the river and later it was noticed that he was missing. After an extensive search, his body was recovered in the evening.

8.25 AM: Heavy rains to lash Kerala; Yellow alert issued in 2 districts

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the state today. A yellow alert has been sounded in Malappuram and Kannur districts today. Meanwhile, districts including Kottayam experienced heavy rain yesterday. Due to the severe rains, a landslide also happened on the Vagamon road. Landslides at Mangalagiri have caused traffic traffic jams. Areas like Teekoy, Adukkam, and Ottayeeti are still experiencing rain.

8.15 AM: Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express successfully completes first trial run

The trial run of the second Vande Bharat Express for Kerala has been successfully completed. The train reached Kasaragod from Thiruvananthapuram in 7.30 hours. Vande Bharat Express left Thiruvananthapuram at 4.05 pm and reached Kasaragod at 11.35 pm.

