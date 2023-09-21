Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express arrives in Thiruvananthapuram; Read details

    The newly designed second Vande Bharat Express arrived in Thiruvananthapuram in the early hours of Thursday (Sep 21). The train will start operating from Sunday (Sep 24) after being flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Aishwarya Nair
    Thiruvananthapuram: The newly designed second Vande Bharat train allotted to Kerala has reached the capital. The train reached Kochuveli railway station at 4.30 am today. After the trial run, the inaugural service of the second Vande Bharat train will start from Kasaragod on Sunday (Sep 24). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off nine Vande Bharat services on various routes in the country through video conferencing. 

    The service will be from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram via Alappuzha. The train will leave Kasaragod at 7 am and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 3:05 pm. The return journey will commence from Thiruvananthapuram at 4:05 pm and reach Kasaragod at 11:55 pm. Apart from Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod, there will be stops at Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam South, Thrissur, Shoranur, Kozhikode and Kannur stations.

    The route's total one-way distance is 573 km. The Kasaragod-bound Express will take eight hours and five minutes to travel the same distance as the Thiruvananthapuram-bound Vande Bharat, which would take seven hours and 55 minutes.

    Vande Bharat Express will have a greater seat reclining angle, better seat padding, easier access to mobile charging stations, longer footrests in executive chair cars, deeper washbasins to prevent water splashing, and better lighting in the restrooms. It will also have wheelchair mounting points for specially-abled passengers in the driving trailer coaches, a change from resistive touch to capacitive touch for the reading lamp's touch to make it easier to use, better roller blind fabric and an anti-climbing device for increased safety. 

