Kerala News LIVE: Amid controversies, CPM state secretariat, SFI state committee to hold meeting today

8.51 AM: Police register case against KSU leader Ansil Jaleel in fake certificate case

Upon receiving a complaint from the registrar of Kerala University, the cantonment police in Thiruvananthapuram initiated an investigation into Ansil Jaleel, the former state convener of the KSU, on suspicion that he may have had a fake degree certificate in his possession. He is currently being charged with fraud and forgery in connection with a B.Com degree certificate.

8.46 AM: Amid controversies, CPM state secretariat, SFI state committee to hold meeting today

Amid the fake certificate controversies popping up frequently, the CPM state secretariat and the SFI state committee will hold a meeting to discuss the issues that are affecting the party's image. All the documents submitted by the SFI leader for the MCom admission were found to be fake even after days, none of the CPM leaders are ready to respond to the controversy.