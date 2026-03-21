Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed 'Dhurandhar's' success indicates support for the BJP. In response, Congress MP Tariq Anwar criticised the film as a propaganda piece designed to spread hatred and further the BJP's divisive agenda.

CM Sarma links film's success to BJP support

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma linked the commercial success of the movie 'Dhurandhar' to the political strength of the ruling party, following claims by the Congress that the film promotes a particular ideology. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, while speaking to the reporters, said on Friday, "Just look at how many people are going to watch it. It means that there are several BJP-RSS people around the world...People are going to watch it in large numbers. That means those who are going to watch 'Dhurandhar' are going to vote for the BJP. It is good for us..."

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Congress slams film as 'BJP's hate agenda'

Meanwhile, Congress MP Tariq Anwar has strongly criticised the film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', saying it is an attempt to spread hatred across the country. Anwar alleged that the film's portrayal of violence is an attempt to create an atmosphere against a particular community, which he claims is part of the BJP's agenda. Speaking to ANI, Anwar said, "It is clear that people who made the film are basically hatemongers. They have taken the contract to spread hatred across the country...Through the violence shown in the film, an attempt to create an atmosphere against a particular community has been made...This is BJP's agenda. The film has been made to promote that agenda. Those who are doing these things, the BJP and the RSS, are forgetting that this will turn out to be a major problem for India in the time to come..."

'BJP doing what Jinnah could not'

The Congress leader also warned that the film's narrative could benefit Pakistan, saying, "Pakistan is going to benefit the most from it. What its architect, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, could not do is being done by the BJP and Sangh parivar here. Jinnah used to say that Muslims and Hindus cannot co-exist. So, he demanded Pakistan...When the partition happened, pro-Pakistanis went there. Those who wanted the well-being of India remained here. But today, the BJP-RSS want to tell Pakistan that their thoughts were correct and Hindus and Muslims cannot co-exist."

Criticism of Atiq Ahmed's portrayal

Anwar further criticised the BJP for allegedly spreading false allegations against individuals, citing the film's portrayal of gangster Atiq Ahmed, who was labelled an ISI agent. " Atiq (Ahmed) might have numerous flaws, but he has been called an ISI agent, a Pakistan agent. But this is illogical. It is not right to level false allegations against anyone...I think this is a lie and BJP's propaganda," he said.

Former J&K DGP defends film's portrayal

However, defending the film, former Jammu and Kashmir DGP S.P. Vaid in Jammu, stated that the truth is harsh and what has been shown is based on truth. "The truth is harsh. Atiq Ahmed was a gangster. The whole world knows that he received illegal weapons, and his links with Pakistan are known to the world. What has been shown is based on the truth. Our own leaders were involved in fake currency racket," Vaid told ANI.

'Dhurandhar' opens to record-breaking numbers

Released on March 19, 2026, the spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, has opened to record-breaking numbers, reportedly crossing Rs 100 crore worldwide on its first day. The film is a sequel to Dhar's 2025 hit 'Dhurandhar', and early response suggests it has struck a chord with audiences and critics alike for its grounded storytelling and restrained action. (ANI)