From abroad, ex-SFI leader helped Nikhil Thomas to obtain fake degree certificate in Kerala?

In a crucial statement given to the police, the accused in MSM college's fake degree certificate Nikhil Thomas received help from a former SFI leader living abroad to obtain the certificate. The accused who was ousted from SFI, is currently missing after filing a case against him.

Kochi: It has come to light in a significant testimony to the police that the accused Nikhil Thomas had assistance from a former SFI leader who is now living abroad to produce a fake B.Com degree certificate in MSM college, Kayamkulam. One of his friends gave the police the statement. Kochi served as the hub for the process of creating the fake certificate. Police have stepped up their search efforts to find the accused, who has gone into hiding.

In the meantime, the head of commerce explained to the college's internal investigation committee that he did not recall the batch Nikhil Thomas studied in. When Nikhil Thomas applied for admission to the M.Com programme, the Commerce HOD, Sony P Joy, admitted to the committee that he had forgotten the batch that Nikhil had studied in.

According to the committee's report, the institution was not at fault for admitting Nikhil because it did so on the basis of a university-issued eligibility (equivalence) certificate. As a result, the report did not suggest that any students at college be subjected to disciplinary action.

On Wednesday evening, the college's principal issued an email to the university that addressed all the issues brought up. The investigation claims that Nikhil Thomas, as well as the university, are both accountable. In a swift response to the university's explanatory notice, the college stated its position.

On the other hand, Kerala University nullified the M.Com registration of Nikhil Thomas. Vice Chancellor Prof Mohanan Kunnummal also directed the college to take back the B.Com equivalency certificate submitted by Nikhil Thomas.

