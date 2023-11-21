Kerala News LIVE:  Heavy fines by MVD; HC to consider petitions filed by vehicle owners today

8:41 AM: Nava Kerala Sadas to continue in Kannur district today

The Nava Kerala Sadas will continue today in the Kannur district. The heavy security has been put in place in view of the protest. The Navkerala Sadas will be held today in Azhikode, Kannur, Dharmadam and Thalassery constituencies.

8:36 AM: Former Karunagapally MLA R Ramachandran passes away

CPI leader and Karunagappally former MLA R. Ramachandran passed away. He was 75 years old. He died at Amrita Hospital in Kochi at 3.55 am this morning. He contested from Karunagappally in the last election and was a member of the CPI State Council. He was undergoing long-term treatment for liver disease.

8.32 AM: Youth Congress-DYFI clash in Kannur: Case filed against 14 CPIM, DYFI activists

In the incident of thrashing Youth Congress workers in Pazhayangadi on Monday, the police have filed cases against 14 CPI(M) and DYFI members. A case was registered by the Pazhayangadi police for attacking those who showed the black flag at the Chief Minister's Nava Kerala Sadas. Seven charges were booked including an attempt to murder. According to the FIR, a Youth Congress worker was hit with a helmet, plant pot and iron rod on the head.

8.25 AM: Running Omni van catches fire in Thiruvananthapuram

A running Omni van caught fire in Ambalamukku, Thiruvananthapuram. Fortunately, no one was injured. Fire force personnel doused the fire and the van was completely gutted.

8.20 AM: Heavy fines by MVD; HC to consider petitions filed by vehicle owners today

Today, the High Court will again consider the petition filed by the owners of vehicles with All India Tourist Permits alleging that the Motor Vehicles Department is collecting fines unfairly. The petition filed by Robin Bus owner Kishore, a native of Kozhikode, is being considered. The petitioners contended that under the All India Permit Rules, which came into effect in May 2023, stopping at each point to pick up and drop off passengers is allowed, and the action of the motor vehicle department levying a fine is illegal.