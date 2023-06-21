Kerala News LIVE: Congress veteran and former minister Dr M A Kuttappan passes away

Kerala News LIVE: Dr M A Kuttappan served as the Minister for the Welfare of the Backward and Scheduled Communities from 2001 to 2004 in the A K Antony's cabinet. The veteran leader passed away on Tuesday (June 20) in Kochi.

9.00 AM: After SFI leader, KSU convenor's degree certificate found to be fake

After SFI leader Nikhil Thomas, now Kerala Students' Union (KSU) convenor Ansil Jaleel's degree certificate has also been found to be fake. Exam controller Gopakumar verified the registration number on his B.Com degree certificate and the VC's signature and it turned out to be fake. Ansil, though, has asserted his innocence and denied any wrongdoing. He denies being involved in the creation of the fake certificate and has filed a complaint with the police station demanding a thorough investigation into the matter.

8.39 AM: Congress veteran and former minister Dr M A Kuttappan passes away

Former Minister and veteran Congress leader Dr M.A. Kuttappan passed away on Tuesday. The Congress leader was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi. He was 76. From 2001 to 2004, he was A.K. Antony's cabinet's Minister for the Welfare of the Backward and Scheduled Communities. Vandoor in 1980, Chelakkara in 1987, Njarakkal in 1996, and the Kerala Assembly four times each.

