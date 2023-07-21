Kerala News LIVE: Kerala bids adieu to former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy

Kerala News LIVE: Kerala bid adieu to former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in the wee hours of Friday. Thousands flocked to Puthuppally Church to catch a final glimpse of their beloved leader.

8.43 AM: Actor Vinayakan to be interrogated today for his insensitive comments about late former CM Oommen Chandy

The Ernakulam North Police had registered a case against actor Vinayakan for insulting late Congress veteran Oommen Chandy through his Facebook Live session. The actor will be interrogated today based on the complaint of the Youth Congress. Meanwhile, Vinayakan will lodge a complaint with the police alleging that Youth Congress workers attacked his house the other day. Vinayakan alleges that the window panes of the flat in were broken. The attack was carried out by the gang who reached the flat on Stadium Link Road behind Kochi Kaloor Stadium. The incident happened around 4 pm. It is reported that the gang broke the windows and tried to break the door.

8.35 AM: Rahul Gandhi to reach Kottakkal Arya Vaidyasala at 10 am for Ayurvedic treatment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will reach Kottakkal Arya Vaidyasala at 10 am today for Ayurvedic treatment. The treatment will be conducted under the supervision of Managing Trustee PM Madhavan Kutty Warrier. AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal will also accompany Rahul Gandhi for the week-long treatment. Rahul attended the funeral of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in Puthupally on Thursday night and returned late at night.

8.23 AM: Kerala bids adieu to former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy

Later former Kerala Chief Minister and Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy was laid to rest at the special tomb in St. George Orthodox church in Puthupally in the wee hours of Friday. The veteran leader was not given any state honours as per the wish of Chandy. Despite this, thousands of people gathered around the church grounds in his hometown to pay their respects, making the event a historic occasion.