Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rains to lash Kerala today; IMD issues yellow alert in 6 districts

9:30 AM: Alappuzha MP led protest by masking mouths on local train from Alappuzha to Ernakulam

Alappuzha MP led a protest by masking mouths on a local train from Alappuzha to Ernakulam to protest the difficulties faced by passengers due to Vande Bharat. The train will reach Ernakulam South Railway Station shortly

8:41 AM: 14,600 complaints received in Nava Kerala Sadas in Kasaragod district.

Around 14,600 complaints were received in Nava Kerala Sadas from Kasaragod district. 1908 complaints were received from Manjeswaram Constituency, 3451 from Kasaragod Constituency, 3733 from Uduma Constituency, 2941 from Kanhangad Constituency and 2567 from Thrikaripur Constituency.

8:23 AM: Kerala High Court will consider plea against revised all-India permit filed by KSRTC

The High Court will consider the petition filed by KSRTC questioning certain sections of the All India Tourist Permit Rules. The demand of KSRTC is to cancel the All India Tourist Permits under the said rules.

8.19 AM: Nava Kerala Sadas today in Kannur; first public meeting in Payyanur

After completing the tour of Kasaragod district, the Nava Kerala Sadas will begin in Kannur today. The first public meeting was held in the Payyannur constituency. The tour of the cabinet will continue in Kannur district tomorrow and the day after.

8.12 AM: Heavy rains to lash Kerala today; IMD issues yellow alert in 6 districts

The IMD has said that there is a possibility of heavy rain in Kerala today as a result of the cyclone located above Kanyakumari. Chance of thundershowers is predicted due to the influence of strong north-easterly winds blowing from the Bay of Bengal to south-east India. The Meteorological Department also said that there is a chance of heavy rain at isolated places till November 23. A yellow alert has been sounded in the Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts today.