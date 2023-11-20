Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rains to lash Kerala today; IMD issues yellow alert in 6 districts

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rains to lash Kerala today; IMD issues yellow alert in 6 districts

    kerala news live 20 november 2023 major highlights developments updates anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 8:12 AM IST

    9:30 AM: Alappuzha MP led protest by masking mouths on local train from Alappuzha to Ernakulam

    Alappuzha MP led a protest by masking mouths on a local train from Alappuzha to Ernakulam to protest the difficulties faced by passengers due to Vande Bharat. The train will reach Ernakulam South Railway Station shortly

    8:41 AM: 14,600 complaints received in Nava Kerala Sadas in Kasaragod district.

    Around 14,600 complaints were received in Nava Kerala Sadas from Kasaragod district. 1908 complaints were received from Manjeswaram Constituency, 3451 from Kasaragod Constituency, 3733 from Uduma Constituency, 2941 from Kanhangad Constituency and 2567 from Thrikaripur Constituency.

    8:23 AM: Kerala High Court will consider plea against revised all-India permit filed by KSRTC

    The High Court will consider the petition filed by KSRTC questioning certain sections of the All India Tourist Permit Rules. The demand of KSRTC is to cancel the All India Tourist Permits under the said rules.

    8.19 AM: Nava Kerala Sadas today in Kannur; first public meeting in Payyanur

    After completing the tour of Kasaragod district, the Nava Kerala Sadas will begin in Kannur today. The first public meeting was held in the Payyannur constituency. The tour of the cabinet will continue in Kannur district tomorrow and the day after.

    8.12 AM: Heavy rains to lash Kerala today; IMD issues yellow alert in 6 districts

    The IMD has said that there is a possibility of heavy rain in Kerala today as a result of the cyclone located above Kanyakumari. Chance of thundershowers is predicted due to the influence of strong north-easterly winds blowing from the Bay of Bengal to south-east India. The Meteorological Department also said that there is a chance of heavy rain at isolated places till November 23. A yellow alert has been sounded in the Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts today.

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2023, 9:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Telangana Election 2023 Independent candidate dies by suicide over online sextortion gcw

    Telangana Election 2023: Independent candidate dies by suicide over online 'sextortion'

    Kerala: Implementation of 5 central schemes in crisis after Centre insists branding rkn

    Kerala: Implementation of 5 central schemes in crisis after Centre insists branding

    Israel shares video of kidnapped hostages at Gaza main hospital finds new tunnel WATCH gcw

    Israel shares video of kidnapped hostages at Gaza's main hospital (WATCH)

    Column Challenging stereotypes for men, amidst institutionalized neglect

    View: Challenging stereotypes for men amid institutionalized neglect

    WATCH PM Modi, Australia's Deputy PM hand over ODI World Cup 2023 trophy to Cummins & Co snt

    WATCH: PM Modi, Australia's Deputy PM hand over ODI World Cup 2023 trophy to Cummins & Co.

    Recent Stories

    World Cup 2023 Final Unfortunately it happened says Shah Rukh Khan on Team India defeat RBA

    World Cup 2023 Final: ‘Unfortunately it happened’,’ says Shah Rukh Khan on Team India’s defeat

    Sam Altman in talks with OpenAI board likely to return as CEO soon Report gcw

    Sam Altman in talks with OpenAI board, likely to return as CEO soon: Report

    Telangana Election 2023 Independent candidate dies by suicide over online sextortion gcw

    Telangana Election 2023: Independent candidate dies by suicide over online 'sextortion'

    Bengaluru: Plastic warehouse gutted; woman makes miraculous escape vkp

    Bengaluru: Plastic warehouse gutted; woman makes miraculous escape

    After India lost World Cup 2023 final, Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic post went viral; here's what he has written RBA

    After India lost World Cup 2023 final, Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic post went viral; here's what he said

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon