    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala weeps for former CM who put 'people first' always: Opposition leader V D Satheesan

    Kerala News LIVE: Former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy passed away on Tuesday (July 18) in the wee hours in Bengaluru. His mortal remains were brought to Thiruvananthapuram and were kept for public viewing at his Puthupally House and Durbar Hall. 

    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 8:05 AM IST

    9.53 AM: DYFI activist hacked to death in Kayamkulam

    A DYFI worker was hacked to death in the middle of the road in Kayamkulam on Tuesday evening by bike-borne assailants. The deceased has been identified as Ambadi (21).

    9.19 AM: Kerala weeps for former CM who put 'people first' always: Opposition leader V D Satheesan

    Opposition leader V D Satheesan took to Twitter and said, "Today #OommenChandy took one hour to reach the Kerala Assembly building from his home which is two kms away. He is returning to Puthupalli today, a journey without a come back. Kerala weeps for the leader and former CM who put People First always."

    8.40 AM: Lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri recalls his bonding with former CM Oommen Chandy

    Malayalam lyricist and music director Kaithapram Damodaran Namboodiri recalled a fond memory of the Congress veteran Oommen Chandy who visited his house alone after the former suffered a stroke about a decade ago. He was also granted Rs 5 lakh during the Congress regime under Chandy for his medical treatment. 

    8.05 AM: Oommen Chandy's funeral procession to Kottayam today

    Former CM Oommen Chandy's funeral procession from Thiruvananthapuram to Kottayam's Puthupally has started. Schools in the Kottayam district will remain closed from the afternoon. 

