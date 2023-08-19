Kerala News LIVE: Kerala likely to receive widespread rainfall in the next few hours

10.15 AM: Fake degree certificate: Police arrest one more accused in Chennai who created the fake certificate

9.20 AM: 32-year-old arrested for flashing at school children in Thiruvananthapuram

8.45 AM: Land deal case: Revenue survey report of Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan's ancestral home to be submitted on Monday

The Taluk survey department will submit a report to the tehsildar by Monday after completing the land survey next to Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan's ancestral home. On the eastern edge of Ernakulam district, in the village of Ayankara in Kothamangalam Taluk, the resurvey started at 11 a.m. on Friday.

8.30 AM: Car-truck collision leaves one dead, six others injured in Vadakara

A 29-year-old man died and six persons were injured in a collision involving a car and pick-up truck at Orkkatteri near Vadakara on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Jiyad of Mathath Kuniyil, Puthiyangadi, Edacherry. He is survived by his wife Shafna and a daughter. He is survived by his wife Shafna and a daughter. The six others injured in the accident are Aflam (28) of Pallipparambath, Kottakadavu, Kainatti Shakkeer (18), Thalayi natives Abdul Rahim (30), Irshad (30) and Ismail (29) and Nidhin Lal (24) of Kizhakke Veetil, Kannookkara.

8.17 AM: Kerala likely to receive widespread rainfall in the next few hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a possibility of rainfall in all the districts in the state in the next few hours. Thiruvananthapuram district received rainfall in the wee hours of Saturday. In a press release, the IMD said that due to the influence of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, Kerala will receive rainfall in the next three hours. Low pressure is located over northwest Bay of Bengal and West Bengal-North Odisha coast. Strong winds of 45 to 55 kmph and occasional gusts of up to 65 kmph are likely over South-West Bay of Bengal along the Sri Lankan coast today.

