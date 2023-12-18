Kerala News LIVE: Covid cases: Kerala confirmed 111 new positive cases in 24 hours

10:30 am: Man arrested for cheating girls with promise of marriage in Kollam

A man was arrested for harassing and cheating on girls with a promise of marriage in Kollam. The accused, MS Shas was arrested. Shah was arrested in a case of torturing an 18-year-old girl from Nooranad with a promise of marriage

10:23 am: One more person from Kerala dies in Dubai cylinder explosion; death toll rises to 4

One more man from Kerala died after succumbing to injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in Karama, Dubai. The deceased is Shanil (25), a native of Kannur Thalassery. The death toll rose to 4.



10:14 am: Indian Railways canceled 3 trains through Kerala due to rain

Railway services in Kerala are experiencing disruptions as several trains have been canceled. The affected train services include:

Train number 22627 - Trichy to Thiruvananthapuram

Train number 16127 - Chennai Egmore to Guruvayoor

Train number 16732 - Tiruchendur to Palakkad

Additionally, train number 20635 - Chennai Egmore to Kollam will terminate its service at Virudhunagar.

10:00 am: Covid cases: Kerala confirmed 111 positive cases in 24 hours

Kerala has reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Health Ministry has reported one death in Kerala due to a COVID infection. The total number of confirmed cases in the country was 122. The active cases have risen to 1828 in the country. Out of this, there are 1634 cases in Kerala alone



9:53 am: Group attacks hotel owner over chicken curry content in Varkala

A hotel owner was attacked for allegedly reducing the content of chicken curry served to the people. He sought treatment at a private hospital in Varkala. It is suggested that the residents of Varkala Thannimudu are behind the attack. The police seized the two-wheelers of the attackers. The Varkala police intensified their search for the accused.

9:46 am: KSRTC swift bus hits 5 vehicles as driver got dizzy while driving

Several people were injured as KSRTC Swift Bus rammed into 5 vehicles after the driver got dizzy. Around 12 people in different vehicles were injured. The KSRTC Swift bus, which was going from Kothamangalam to Thiruvananthapuram, first knocked down the biker who was waiting for the signal. The collision took place between the two cars in front and the private bus which was going from Ernakulam to Cherthala.

9:12 am: Ganapathy homam held in Kollam temple in the name of Pinarayi Vijayan

A Ganapathy homam was performed in the Kollam Chakkuvally temple in the name of CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Chakkuvalli Temple is a Parabrahma Temple under the Travancore Devaswom Board. The homam was performed by paying Rs. 60.

8:51 am: Nava Kerala Sadas to be held in Kollam district for three days from today

The Nava Kerala Sadas will be held in Kollam district for three days from today. The morning meeting will be held in Kottarakkara and will be a press conference by the Chief Minister. The first meeting will be held at Pathanapuram NSS ground at 11 a.m.



8:35 am: High-level meeting to be held to assess increase of COVID cases in the state

Thiruvananthapuram: A high-level meeting may be held under the leadership of the Health Minister in Kerala today to assess the situation of the rising number of COVID cases in the state. The matters, including covid tests, will be discussed in the meeting. The health department informed that there is no need to worry even though the number of cases is increasing.

8:23 am: Kerala High Court to consider two pleas against using temple premises for Nava Kerala Sadas

The High Court will today hear two more petitions challenging the use of temple grounds as a venue for the Nava Kerala Sadas. The petitioners claim that the program on the premises of the temple will interfere with the freedom of the devotees and that the temple grounds are only for worship purposes

8:15 AM: Security tightens as governor to attend program at Calicut University today

Governor Arif Muhammad Khan will participate in a public program today at Calicut University during the SFI Challenge. The Governor will participate in a seminar organized by Sree Narayana Guru as a prophet of revival at 3.30 pm. Sanadhana Dharma Peetham and Bharatiya Vichara Kendra, University of Calicut jointly organize the seminar.