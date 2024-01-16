Kerala News LIVE: PM Modi to arrive in Thrissur tomorrow; several projects to be inaugurated in Kochi

Kerala News LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala tomorrow (Jan 17) for the second time in a month.

9.40 AM: Cantonment Police records arrest of Rahul Mamkootathil in three more cases

The Cantonment Police recorded arrests in three more cases against Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil in connection with the Secretariat march during the Nava Kerala Sadas. Rahul's arrest was recorded by the Cantonment Police in the district jail. Rahul will be produced in court today to be remanded in the three cases in which he was arrested. Non-bailable sections have been charged against Rahul.

9.20 AM: Kerala: '25 secret accounts for CPM in Karuvannur Bank': ED claims black money transaction of Rs 100 crore

The ED stated that the CPM operated 25 secret accounts in the Karuvannur Bank and a secret black money transaction of Rs 100 crore took place and a huge property was also purchased with this money. The ED has informed the progress of the investigation in the private petition seeking cancellation of the frozen bank account related to Karuvannur Bank.

8.50 AM: Three killed after car falls into quarry in Thrissur

Three people died when the car they were travelling in met with an accident near the Varadanad Temple in Mala Kuzhikkatusseri fell into a quarry. The deceased were Moothedath Shyam, Punneli Parampil George and Tito, from Puthanchira West. The accident took place at 11:00 pm.

8.40 AM: Kerala: Over 3000 people arrested in drugs case in Kozhikode; Read

Around 3296 people were arrested in Kozhikode district in connection with crimes including the sale and use of intoxicants like MDMA, brown sugar, and hashish oil last year. Around 2946 cases have been registered in this regard. The seized items include 179 kg of ganja, 158 gm of brown sugar, 2116 gm of MDMA, and 794 gm of hashish oil. This action comes as a response to the rising sale and use of narcotic substances in the region.

8.25 AM: MP TN Prathapan slams Suresh Gopi over neglecting Manipur issue

TN Prathapan MP strongly criticized Suresh Gopi who presented a gold crown at Lourdes Church in Thrissur. TN said that the sin of Manipur cannot be washed away with a golden crown and that Suresh Gopi did not look back on Manipur even for a day. Pratapan told Asianet News. "The sin of Manipur cannot be washed away with a golden crown. The memory of Manipur, which destroyed the image of Mother Mary still swells our hearts. The Prime Minister also did not visit Manipur."

8.00 AM: PM Modi to arrive in Thrissur tomorrow; several projects to be inaugurated in Kochi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Thrissur on Wednesday (Jan 17). He will visit the Guruvayur temple to offer prayers and attend the wedding of Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya Suresh. PM Modi will also hold a roadshow in Kochi and inaugurate projects worth over Rs 4000 crore.

