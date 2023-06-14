Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Massive fire breaks out in Kozhikode; 2 shops gutted

    Kerala News LIVE: A massive fire broke out in Perambra of Kozhikode district on late Tuesday evening. Two business establishments were gutted in the fire. 

    Kerala news LIVE 14 June 2023
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 8:20 AM IST

    8.40 AM: Probability of High Tide on Kerala coast

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Tuesday warned of a high tide on the Kerala coast and a possibility of a sea attack till June 14 night. Fishermen are cautioned not to venture into the sea.

    8.20 AM:  Massive fire breaks out in Kozhikode; 2 shops gutted

    Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, a large fire broke out in a structure next to the traffic police station in Perambra, Kozhikode. According to the initial report, a fire that started in the plastic trash that was stacked up in the neighbouring area had spread to the building, which also houses Badusha Hypermarket. According to reports, the fire started in a section of a building meant to be used as a Material Collection Facility (MCF), and it later spread to other stores. Other fire brigade units from other areas of the district, including those from Kozhikode Beach, Meenchantha, Vellimadukunnu, Vadakara, Nadapuram, and Koyilandy, had also arrived at the scene to put out the fire in addition to the two Perambra fire brigade units.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2023, 8:40 AM IST
