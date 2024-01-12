Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE: Expatriate found dead inside his home in Kottayam

    kerala news live 12 january 2024 major highlights developments rkn
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 8:19 AM IST

    11:20 am: Kerala govt recruiting Emergency Medical technician for KANIV 108 Ambulance Scheme

    The state government is recruiting nurses for the Kaniv 108 Ambulance scheme across the state. The appointment is for the post of Emergency Medical Technician and the eligibility is General Nursing and Midwifery or Bsc Nursing. The age limit for applying for this post is 40 years.
     

    10:44 am: Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP to rely on PM Modi for Kerala campaign

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state is on high hopes by relying on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open an account in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. The Prime Minister who is scheduled to visit Kerala again next week, will hold a road show in Kochi. According to reports, efforts are also being made to bring PM Modi to the capital city next month. 

    10:11 am: Female student attacked by robbers in Kollam

    A female student from Kottarakkara Govt. High School was attacked by robbers on her way to tuition in Kollam. The assailants beat her on the head and also stole her earrings. The police will start an investigation in this matter.

    9:25 am: Father commits suicide after killing 2 children in Kollam

    A man committed suicide after killing children in Kollam. Josh Promod killed his children Devanarayan and Devananda at Pattathanam this morning. The police reached the spot and started an investigation. 

    9:12 am: Guruvayur Temple enforces wedding restrictions during PM Modi's visit on January 17

    The wedding will not be allowed at Guruvayur temple from 6 am to 9 pm on January 17 amid PM Modi's visit. The pre-booking of marriages will have to be performed before 9 am or after 9 am. The police have issued instructions to the wedding party in this regard. PM Modi is coming to attend the wedding ceremony of actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi's daughter.

    9:00 am: Electric double-decker bus to make maiden run in Thiruvananthapuram this month

     As part of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation's (KSRTC) budget tourism initiative, an electric double-decker bus is set to make its maiden run in the capital city by the end of January. This would be one of the open double-deck electric buses purchased from the Leyland company through the Central Government's Smart City scheme. The bus has an open roof on the second floor. 

    8:42 am: Procession carrying Thiruvabharanam to Sabarimala to be held tomorrow

    A procession carrying the Thiruvabharanam for Lord Ayyappa will leave from Pandalam tomorrow. The Pandalam Palace representative will not accompany the procession this year due to the death of a family member in the palace. The thiruvabharanam that reaches Saramkuthi will be received by the Devaswom Board President on January 15. It will then be taken to Sannidhanam for Deeparadhana.

     

    8:23 am: Expatriate found dead inside his home in Kottayam

    An expatriate was found dead with his throat cut inside his house in Kottayam.  Lukos (63) was found dead in his house. The police stated that as per the preliminary conclusion Lukas committed suicide by cutting his own throat.

    8:16 am:  Historic Sabarimala Petta Thullal will be held today

    The historic Sabarimala Petta Thullal will be held today as part of Makaravilakku festival.  The group arriving at Pettathullal will be welcomed to the Vavaru Palli along with musical instruments. A holiday has been declared for educational institutes and government offices in Kanjirapally taluk on the occasion of Pettathullal.  
     

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 11:23 AM IST
