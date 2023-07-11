Kerala News Highlights: Muthalapozhi accident: Three bodies of missing fishermen recovered

Kerala News Highlights: A fishing boat on Monday (July 10) capsized in Muthalapozhi, Thiruvananthapuram. One fisherman died and three others were missing.

5.00 PM: Muthalapozhi accident: Three bodies of missing fishermen recovered

The bodies of Biju Antony and Suresh Fernandes were found this afternoon. The officials are still searching for the fourth person Robin (42). Earlier, the body of Kunjumon was recovered by the fishermen who initiated the search operation.



1.45 PM: Banned porn site sticker spotted on private bus

A private bus 'Mayavi' plying on the Kodungalloor-Kuttipuram route was taken into custody after a sticker of a banned porn site was spotted on its side flap. The officials asked the bus employees to remove the sticker from the vehicle. The bus employees however told the police that they did not know that the sticker belonged to a porn site.

12.33 PM: One more body of missing fisherman found in Muthalapozhi estuary

The body of an alleged fisherman who was missing after a boat capsized in the Muthalapozhi estuary was retrieved today (July 11). In the mishap, one person died and three others were missing and an operation is underway to search for them. The deceased has been identified as Kunjumon, a native of Puthukurichy.

Read More: Kerala: Fishing boat capsizes in Muthalapozhi; One dead, 3 missing

10.55 AM: KSRTC bus crashed onto wall after losing control; 10 injured

A KSRTC bus lost its control and crashed into a wall in Kannur's Koothuparamb on Tuesday. As many as 10 people were injured in the accident and have been admitted to Koothuparamb Taluk Hospital.

10.26 AM: Rain update: IMD issues yellow alert in 3 districts today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a yellow alert in Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Tuesday (July 11). Heavy rainfall is expected till July 14.

9.07 AM: Tourist bus collides with truck in Kannur; one killed

A tourist bus collided with a goods truck in Kannur on Tuesday (July 11) leaving one dead and 24 others injured. The incident happened around 12.40 am at Thottada, Kannur. The accident happened while the bus was on its way to Pathanamthitta from Malappuram while the truck was on its way to Kannur.

8.30 AM: Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express delayed due to technical glitch

The Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express was delayed on Monday (July 10) due to a technical glitch when the train arrived in Kannur at 3.30 pm. The train resumed its journey after one and a half hours, that is, at 5 pm. However, the train again experienced another halt after 50 metres due to technical fault leading to multiple stops all along the journey. According to railway authorities, some technical fault in the compressor was the reason for the delay.

8.30 AM: Holiday announced for educational institutions in Kuttanad Taluk today

On Tuesday, July 11, all educational institutions serving as relief camps in the districts of Kottayam and Alappuzha would be closed. Additionally, due to waterlogging and relief camps being put up in several schools around the Taluk of Kuttanad, a holiday has been declared for educational institutions on Tuesday.