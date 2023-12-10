Kerala News LIVE: Final rites of CPI leader Kanam Rajendran today

9.00 AM: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to host Christmas party today; CM, Ministers invited

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will host a Christmas party today at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The chief minister and the ministers have been invited despite the fierce differences, however due to Nava Kerala Sadas, they are unlikely to attend. Opposition leaders, officials and religious leaders will attend the banquet hosted by the governor.

8.35 AM: Missing Wayanad man found dead in suspected tiger attack; postmortem today

A 36-year-old man was found dead after he went missing for several hours in Vakeri, Wayanad on Saturday. The location of Prajeesh's body was 500 metres from the area of forest. According to early reports, the victim may have died from a tiger attack. The postmortem of the deceased will be conducted today at Sulthan Bathery Taluk Hospital.

Read More: Kerala: Missing man found dead after tiger attack in Wayanad; postmortem today

8.28 AM: Nava Kerala Sadas to resume today in Perumbavoor

The Nava Kerala Sadas, which was suspended following the death of CPI leader Kanam Rajendran, will resume today. At 2 PM, the tour will continue from Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district. After that, Nava Kerala Sadas will be held today in Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha constituencies and Thodupuzha in Idukki.

8.19 AM: Final rites of CPI leader Kanam Rajendran today

Kerala will bid farewell to late CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran today. The funeral rites are scheduled at 11 am at Vazhoor, Kottayam. Kanam Rajendran passed away on Friday (Dec 5) following a cardiac arrest. He was 73 and breathed his last at a private hospital in Kochi while undergoing treatment. His health had kept him out of active politics for more than three months. According to earlier reports, Kanam requested a three-month break from the party's responsibilities. Kanam stated health concerns as the cause for his leave of absence in the application for leave that he filed with the party central committee.