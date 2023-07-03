Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Newlywed woman found dead at husband's house in Thiruvananthapuram

    After 15 days of marriage, a woman was found hanging at her husband's house in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (July 2) night.

    Thiruvananthapuram: Days after marriage, a woman was found dead at her husband's house on Sunday (July 2) night. The deceased has been identified as Sona (22). Her body has been shifted to the Government Medical College. Sona, the wife of Vipin, was found hanging inside her bedroom around 11.30 pm on Sunday. 

    Sona worked for a document writing company in Kattakada. Just 15 days ago, she got married to autorickshaw driver Vipin. According to reports, both of them married each other after falling in love.

    Police have begun an investigation and filed a case regarding an unnatural death.

    (Further details are awaited)

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 1:44 PM IST
