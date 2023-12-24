Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Newborn baby found dead inside bucket in Thrissur; autopsy today

    A woman in Thrissur concealed her pregnancy from the authorities in the hospital while she sought treatment for bleeding. She had given birth to a girl child and was found dead inside a bucket in the washroom.

    Thrissur: A newborn baby was found dead inside a bucket in the washroom of a house in Thrissur. The incident came to light when a woman sought treatment at the Govt. Medical College Hospital after concealing the details of her delivery. However, the doctor's examination revealed that the woman had given birth to a child. 

    The medical college police were then notified by the hospital officials. When the police were investigating, they discovered the child's body in a bucket in the woman's bathroom. The baby died of natural causes, the woman told the police. According to the police, a post-mortem will be necessary to determine the cause of death.

    The autopsy of the baby will be conducted today.

    The woman went to the medical college last evening to get treated for bleeding. The hospital authorities found out she was pregnant during her examination and that she gave delivery. For ten months, the 42-year-old divorcee concealed her pregnancy. The young woman and her eighteen-year-old son were the only residents of the home. The police are keeping an eye on the woman while she receives medical attention at the hospital.

