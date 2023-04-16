Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Mob assaults man alleging areca nut theft; 4 arrested

    The owner had installed CCTV cameras as a result of the theft of areca-nut sacs from his home on a regular basis.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 16, 2023, 8:59 AM IST

    Thrissur: A man was attacked by a mob on the suspicion of stealing areca nuts on Saturday at Killimangalam near Chelakara in Thrissur.

    Santhosh, a 32-year-old native of Vettikkattiri, was kept captive by a gang of people who allegedly beat him. The police have obtained visuals of the attack on Santhosh. His wedding is slated for the following month.

    The incident happened at the home of Abbas, a dealer in areca nuts in Killimangalam, around two in the morning.  The owner had installed CCTV cameras as a result of the theft of areca-nut sacs from his home on a regular basis.

    Santhosh was allegedly seen on Abbas' property by neighbours, who then allegedly manhandled him. When the people handed Santhosh over to the police, he had multiple wounds.

    He underwent emergency surgery after being sent to the Medical College Hospital. He was later moved to the intensive care unit (ICU), where hospital officials report that his condition is still critical.

    The police have arrested four accused in connection with the mob attack. Areca-nut dealer Abbas (48), his brother Ebrahim (41), cousin Altaf (21) and neighbour Kabeer (35) were arrested by the police under the non-bailable offense.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2023, 9:02 AM IST
