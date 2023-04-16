Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Former CM Jagadish Shettar announces resignation from BJP over denial of ticket

    The former Karnataka CM was demanding a ticket to contest from Hubballi-Dharwad (Central) Assembly constituency, but the party wanted him to retire and make way for a new face, which was not acceptable to him.

    First Published Apr 16, 2023, 12:12 AM IST

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on Saturday night (April 15) announced his resignation from BJP over denial of ticket for the upcoming assembly elections that is scheduled to be held on May 10.

    He further said that he would quit BJP and resign as an MLA on Sunday. Shettar announced the decision after a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state party election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in Hubballi.

    The BJP leaders tried to pacify Shettar to retire from electoral politics and accept the responsibility given by the party, but in vain.

    The 67-year-old leader said he would tender his resignation from the party as well as the assembly. He was also the leader of the opposition when the Congress was in power. He also assured that he would contest the upcoming assembly election for sure.

    Recalling his contribution to the party and the key posts he held in the state, Shettar said, "I am upset with the way I was humiliated...I thought I must challenge them. Hence, I have decided fight the election. I will go to Sirsi and tender my resignation from the Assembly (to the speaker). Eventually i will resign from the party which I had built in the state."

    The Lingayat leader also alleged that there was a systematic conspiracy against him.

