Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Miscreants cut tail of buffalo in Kozhikode over trade disagreement

    An anti-social group brutally cut off a buffalo's tail in Thamaraserry, Kozhikode, on Saturday (Sep 23). The incident occurred at farmer Joseph's residence on Saturday night.

    Kerala: Miscreants cut tail of buffalo in Kozhikode over trade disagreement rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 2:29 PM IST

    Kozhikode: An anti-social group brutally cut off a buffalo's tail in Thamaraserry, Kozhikode, on Saturday (Sep 23). The incident occurred at farmer Joseph's residence on Saturday night. Some people came to buy buffalo; however, the trade did not take place as they did not get the expected price.

    In the complaint lodged with the police, the farmer said that he suspects those who came to buy the buffalo. The police have registered a case and started an investigation. This incident follows a similar case from July, where domestic buffaloes were stolen from Venmani Cheruvallur Muhammad Haneefa's yard.

    The police have arrested three people in this incident. The group had transported the buffaloes, sold them to butchers in Kayamkulam, and shared the amount among themselves.

    The accused in this case were arrested by the police. The second accused, Dinesh KR, was arrested at his house in Kottamparamba. The arrested persons were transporting the buffaloes, which were tied up in the field in Venmani. After selling these to the butchers of Kayamkulam for Rs 48,000, the gang divided the money among the three.

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2023, 2:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sutta mar Video of man smoking inside Delhi metro goes viral WATCH AJR

    'Sutta mar': Video of man smoking inside Delhi metro goes viral | WATCH

    Kerala: Kochi airport to launch seven new projects this October; Read rkn

    Kerala: Kochi airport to launch seven new projects this October; Read

    Missing Manipur students found dead; Photos go viral as internet restored AJR

    Missing Manipur students found dead; Photos go viral as internet restored

    Major twist in Kollam soldier assault case: Friend claims assault was staged for fame anr

    Major twist in Kollam soldier assault case: Friend claims assault was staged for fame

    Corruption case: Lookout notice issued against BJP's Manpreet Badal; check details AJR

    Corruption case: Lookout notice issued against BJP's Manpreet Badal; check details

    Recent Stories

    World Tourism Day 2023: Here are some tips for a smooth travel journey with kids RBA

    World Tourism Day 2023: Here are some tips for a smooth travel journey with kids

    The Enigmatic Northeast: Exploring India's hidden gem on World Tourism Day 2023 snt eai

    The Enigmatic Northeast: Exploring India's hidden gem on World Tourism Day 2023

    World Tourism Day 2023: Travel hacks to elevate your adventures SHG

    World Tourism Day 2023: Travel hacks to elevate your adventures

    Skin care masala Turmeric to Saffron Cinnamon 7 Indian spices for glowing skin gcw eai

    Skin care masala: 7 Indian spices for glowing skin

    Han So Hee flaunts new lip piercing, netizens call her 'female Jungkook' RKK

    Han So Hee flaunts new lip piercing, netizens call her 'female Jungkook'

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon