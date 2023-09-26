Kerala: Miscreants cut tail of buffalo in Kozhikode over trade disagreement

An anti-social group brutally cut off a buffalo's tail in Thamaraserry, Kozhikode, on Saturday (Sep 23). The incident occurred at farmer Joseph's residence on Saturday night.

Kozhikode: An anti-social group brutally cut off a buffalo's tail in Thamaraserry, Kozhikode, on Saturday (Sep 23). The incident occurred at farmer Joseph's residence on Saturday night. Some people came to buy buffalo; however, the trade did not take place as they did not get the expected price.

In the complaint lodged with the police, the farmer said that he suspects those who came to buy the buffalo. The police have registered a case and started an investigation. This incident follows a similar case from July, where domestic buffaloes were stolen from Venmani Cheruvallur Muhammad Haneefa's yard.

The police have arrested three people in this incident. The group had transported the buffaloes, sold them to butchers in Kayamkulam, and shared the amount among themselves.

The accused in this case were arrested by the police. The second accused, Dinesh KR, was arrested at his house in Kottamparamba. The arrested persons were transporting the buffaloes, which were tied up in the field in Venmani. After selling these to the butchers of Kayamkulam for Rs 48,000, the gang divided the money among the three.