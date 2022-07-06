Kerala minister Saji Cherian quits after ruckus over shocker against Constitution

His provocative statements against the Constitution shocked the state parliament on Wednesday, forcing an adjournment for the day as the governing CPI(M) held parleys at various levels. Cherian had criticised the Constitution during a party conference in Pathnamthitta on Monday, saying it had been turned to a tool for exploitation.

Kerala Minister Saji Cherian resigned as Kerala's culture minister on Wednesday, a day after he sparked a significant political uproar with statements about the Constitution. The minister described it as a personal choice. He said, "I have resigned for personal reasons. I've never slandered the Constitution. The media falsified a portion of the speech in order to damage the CPIM and the LDF."

His provocative statements against the Constitution shocked the state parliament on Wednesday, forcing an adjournment for the day as the governing CPI(M) held parleys at various levels. Cheriyan had criticised the Constitution during a party conference in Pathnamthitta on Monday, saying it had been turned to a tool for exploitation.

"We frequently claim that the Constitution is wonderful. However, we just replicated the British system and drafted a Constitution. It never offers any protection against exploitation. It aids in the robbing of the ordinary man and the working class," Cheriyan remarked in Mallapally, Pathanamthitta district.

On Tuesday, Cherian said that the country's Constitution was "prepared by the British," and that it was written as such by an Indian, and that it has been in effect for the previous 75 years.

"We all think that India has a brilliantly drafted Constitution...the most important component of the country. But, I will add, a fantastic Constitution was formed in the nation, which may help to loot the greatest number of people," the Minister had stated.

Despite the fact that the Congress-led UDF arrived in the Assembly prepared to take up the matter as an adjournment motion and raised slogans against Cherian, accusing him of 'humiliating' the Constitution and its architects, Speaker M B Rajesh abruptly announced that the House was adjourned for the day.

Simultaneously, Sitaram Yechury, the party's general secretary, informed reporters in New Delhi that the subject was being addressed by the state leadership and that "necessary action" will be taken.