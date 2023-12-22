Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Migrant workers kill friend after dispute over money gambling in Kollam

    The non-state workers killed their friend and buried him in a dispute over money gambling in Kollam. The accused killed him by slitting his throat and then buried his body in the mud

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

    Kollam: The non-state workers killed their friend and buried him over a dispute in money gambling in Kollam. The deceased was identified as Altaf Mian, a native of West Bengal. The police have taken two people into custody in the incident. Anwar Muhammad and Bikas Sen, natives of West Bengal, are in police custody. The arrest of the accused will be recorded today.

    The incident took place on December 17. The accused and the deceased were working in a cashew factory. Altaf went missing on December 17. The other workers informed the owner about his disappearance. Later, the owner filed a complaint against him.

    The police checked the list of last callers on Altaf's phone and it was found that the last calls went to Anwar and Bikwas. the police interrogated both of them and later they confessed the crime. The murder resulted in a dispute over the payment of the lottery money. The accused killed him by slitting his throat and then buried his body in the mud near the Mudichira area.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
