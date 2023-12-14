Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Migrant worker arrested for killing retired forest officer in Chalakkudy

    The police have declared the death of a forest department officer who was found dead in a building in Chalakkudy as murder.

    Chalakkudy: The police have declared the death of a forest department officer who was found dead in a building in Chalakkudy as murder. The deceased was identified as Zaidu. The police have arrested Barul Islam, a 25-year-old from Guwahati, Assam, as accused. The victim, Zaidu, was discovered dead on December 11 in a vacant building near Chalakudy Anamala Junction. The post-mortem results indicated that the death was caused by a head injury by hitting a stone-like object. 

    The body was found with head injuries from the incident. The police informed that the investigation into the incident is progressing. The post-mortem was conducted at Thrissur Medical College. 

    Meanwhile, a pedestrian, Vishnu (38), lost his life after being struck by a KSRTC Super Deluxe bus at Kalapura Chakkamparam on Alappuzha Arattway. The accident occurred around 11 pm near the KSRTC bus stop on the national highway. The unfortunate event resulted in the fatality of the pedestrian. The accident took place when Vishnu, an employee of a private company in Mavelikkara, was returning home on his bike after work.

