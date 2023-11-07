Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Massive landslide ruins 50 acres of farming land in Idukki

    A massive landslide that occurred on Sunday damaged around 50 acres of land belonging to 25 farmers in Santhanpara, Idukki. There were major landslides in four places and small landslides in many places from Pethotty to Santhanpara.

    Kerala: Massive landslide ruins 50 acres of farming land in Idukki rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 7, 2023, 2:51 PM IST

    Idukki: A massive landslide that occurred on Sunday damaged around 50 acres of land belonging to 25 farmers in Santhanpara, Idukki. The Department of Agriculture has started steps to give compensation to the farmers.

    Idukki suffered massive crop damage due to landslides and mudslides that started on Sunday evening following long hours of rain. There were major landslides in four places and small landslides in many places from Pethotty to Santhanpara. Farmlands were washed away due to heavy rain in Kallipara. 

    Meanwhile, only Rs 47,000 per hectare will be received as compensation for cardamom that is ripe for harvesting. Only farmers with less than two hectares can get this amount. Panchayat president Liju Varghese said that Santhanpara Panchayat will prepare a help desk to provide assistance to the affected people. After the landslide, about 100 people, including non-state workers, have been shifted to a camp set up at Santhanpara Government School. A WhatsApp group has also been started with various department-level officials to coordinate emergency situations.

    The water flowed over the bridge across the Pethotty stream. The people of six houses living near the stream were shifted to relative houses and Santhanpara Panchayat Community Hall. The water first reached the house of Mini, a native of Pethotty.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2023, 2:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NRI entrepreneur who invested crores to set up business in Kerala a victim of red tape anr

    NRI entrepreneur who invested crores to set up business in Kerala a victim of red tape

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Maoists clash with security forces near Banda polling station, no casualties reported AJR

    Chhattisgarh Polls 2023: Maoists clash with security forces near Banda polling station, no casualties reported

    Kerala: Migrant worker's death turns out to be murder in Wayanad; co-worker arrested rkn

    Kerala: Migrant worker's death turns out to be murder in Wayanad; co-worker arrested

    Delhis choking air quality is health 'murder': Supreme Court's stern warning AJR

    Delhi's choking air quality is health 'murder': Supreme Court's stern warning

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Priyanka Gandhi presented with empty bouquet on stage video goes viral WATCH gcw

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi presented with empty bouquet on stage (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    NRI entrepreneur who invested crores to set up business in Kerala a victim of red tape anr

    NRI entrepreneur who invested crores to set up business in Kerala a victim of red tape

    From a $47 billion start-up to bankruptcy: WeWork's dramatic decline explained snt

    From a $47 billion start-up to bankruptcy: WeWork's dramatic decline explained

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Maoists clash with security forces near Banda polling station, no casualties reported AJR

    Chhattisgarh Polls 2023: Maoists clash with security forces near Banda polling station, no casualties reported

    football Arsenal vs PGMOL: Fuming Gunners compile list of decisions gone against them; call for better officiating snt

    Arsenal vs PGMOL: Fuming Gunners compile list of decisions gone against them; call for better officiating

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake video: Telengana MLA K. Kavitha calls for urgent action to safeguard Indian women ATG

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake video: Telengana MLA K. Kavitha calls for urgent action to safeguard Indian women

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon