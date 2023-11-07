Kerala: Massive landslide ruins 50 acres of farming land in Idukki

A massive landslide that occurred on Sunday damaged around 50 acres of land belonging to 25 farmers in Santhanpara, Idukki. There were major landslides in four places and small landslides in many places from Pethotty to Santhanpara.

Idukki suffered massive crop damage due to landslides and mudslides that started on Sunday evening following long hours of rain. There were major landslides in four places and small landslides in many places from Pethotty to Santhanpara. Farmlands were washed away due to heavy rain in Kallipara.

Meanwhile, only Rs 47,000 per hectare will be received as compensation for cardamom that is ripe for harvesting. Only farmers with less than two hectares can get this amount. Panchayat president Liju Varghese said that Santhanpara Panchayat will prepare a help desk to provide assistance to the affected people. After the landslide, about 100 people, including non-state workers, have been shifted to a camp set up at Santhanpara Government School. A WhatsApp group has also been started with various department-level officials to coordinate emergency situations.

The water flowed over the bridge across the Pethotty stream. The people of six houses living near the stream were shifted to relative houses and Santhanpara Panchayat Community Hall. The water first reached the house of Mini, a native of Pethotty.