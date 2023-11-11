Kerala: Maoists attempted to establish regional camp in Wayanad; Reports

Wayanad: A gun battle broke out between the Kerala Police Thunderbolts special forces team and Maoists in a forest area at Thalappuzha, near Periya in Wayanad district, late on Tuesday (Nov 7). According to the police, there have been no reports of casualties on either side as of yet. Following their "assault" by the armed irregulars, the Thunderbolts apparently had to resort to coverfire.

There are indications that Maoists have attempted to establish a regional camp in Wayanad. It is reported that Maoists brought 5 kilograms of pork and 12 kilograms of vegetables to Chapparam, the location of the encounter. Authorities, including the police and various investigating agencies, suspect that the meeting was being prepared as a camp. The meeting was disrupted after the messenger was apprehended.

Chandru, Sundari, and Lata arrived at Chapparam at 8 pm on November 6 and provided a list for the purchase of food items along with Rs 3000 . The following night, they returned to Chapparam to collect the food items. The firing took place at that time, resulting in the arrest of Chandru and Unnimaya. The police seized five kilograms of pork and 12 kilograms of vegetables, leading them to suspect that these supplies were intended for a regional meeting.

Usually, they do not purchase food from outside. They came to houses or colonies close to the forest to eat or collect rice and supplies from the colonies and go back to the forests. Since there are 18 people in two parties, the police do not rule out the possibility that they are involved. The information received by the police is that the meeting broke up when a messenger named Anish Babu, who connects the Central Committee and Dalam, was arrested in Koilandi.

As communication is not possible using other systems, all instructions regarding the meeting and other matters will be through this messenger. The decisions are communicated directly to the central committee by the messenger. The regional meetings have been held in Kerala in the months of September and October from 2016 to 2022. The last three meetings were held in Wayanad.

It is also suspected that the Maoists have the records and accounting status of their meetings like the political parties. The reports of the meetings were earlier received by the investigating agencies. Investigating agencies say that it is almost certain that a Maoist Central Committee member from Andhra has come here to take charge of the Western Ghats. The investigative agencies have concluded that Dheeraj, a member of the Central Committee who is an encounter expert, reached the forests of Wayanad.