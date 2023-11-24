Kerala man threatens to blow up Mumbai's Terminal 2 airport; detained

A man from Thiruvananthapuram was arrested by the police for threatening to blow up Mumbai's Terminal 2 airport. He is being brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

Mumbai: A man from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram was arrested by the police for issuing a 'threat mail' to blow up Terminal 2 of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). The accused demanded a payment of 1 million dollars in Bitcoin within 48 hours to avert the blast. He sent the email last day and was arrested by the police on Friday, informed the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

"A person from Thiruvananthapuram has been detained and is being brought to Mumbai for making a threat mail to blow up Terminal 2 International Airport. The Police will do further investigation," said ATS.

Following the bomb threat, Mumbai's Sahar Police registered a case under the Indian Penal Code sections 385 (causing fear or alarm to the public for the purpose of extortion) and 505 (1) (b) (statements made with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public for the purpose of extortion). The Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) feedback inbox received a mail on Thursday at approximately 11 a.m., the police said.

The threat mail read: "Subject: Blast. Text: This is a final warning to your airport. We will blast Terminal 2 within 48 hours unless one million dollars in Bitcoin is transferred to the address. Another alert will be after 24 Hrs."

The security was beefed up at the airport following the threat. The police reportedly caught the accused by tracing his IP address.

