A 30-year-old man in Kannur allegedly killed his mother, a Mahila Morcha member, over derogatory remarks. Separately, a Thalassery court will decide on the anticipatory bail pleas of two doctors in a BDS student's death case.

Man Murders Mother in Kannur Over Derogatory Remarks

A 30-year-old man was taken into custody after he allegedly killed his mother following a heated argument at their residence in Peravoor on Friday night. The victim, identified as 53-year-old Mattathilparambil Geethamma, was a native of Thanikunnu and a district committee member of the Mahila Morcha.

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Inspector Kelakom Police Station Ithihas Thaha stated, "The accused, Christy, later surrendered at the Kelakam police station. Police have registered a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is underway."

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the incident occurred between 8 pm and 9 pm. Christy allegedly stabbed Geethamma in the neck using a knife inside the bedroom of their residence. He committed the crime after reportedly being angered by derogatory statements circulating in the area about his mother.

BDS Student's Death: Court To Rule On Doctors' Bail Pleas

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, in connection with the death of a first-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student, the Additional District Court-IV in Thalassery is set to pronounce its order on April 25 on the anticipatory bail applications filed by two doctors accused. The bail pleas were filed by the first accused, MK Ram and the second accused, KT Sangeeta Nambiar. Both have been booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Prosecution Opposes Bail, Cites CCTV Evidence

Appearing for the prosecution, Public Prosecutor K Ajith Kumar argued that the accused are not entitled to anticipatory bail in a case registered under the PoA Act. Opposing the bail pleas, the prosecution placed before the court a sequence of events that allegedly took place in the staff room and principal's chamber on the day of the incident, supported by CCTV footage seized by police and produced before the court.

It argued that the footage contradicted Dr. Ram's claim that he was not present on the campus that day. According to the prosecution, CCTV visuals showed Dr Ram in the adjacent staff room when Nithin Raj was being questioned in the principal's chamber over the loan app controversy and that he repeatedly stepped out to monitor developments.

It also cited visuals purportedly showing Dr Ram congratulating a teacher linked to the loan issue and offering help in filing a cyber-cell complaint. The prosecution further relied on statements from fellow students alleging that Dr. Ram had referred to Nithin Raj as a "dog" and argued that his alleged humiliating conduct and harassment had driven the student to suicide.

Family Alleges Planned Murder

Nithin Raj's father, LY Raj, and brother-in-law MS Ashok were present in court. The family has alleged that the death was a planned murder and held the college authorities responsible.

Advocate Vinod Ragavan appeared for the relatives, while counsel V Jaikrishnan for the accused also presented arguments. The court is also set to decide the bail plea on Friday. (ANI)