Kerala man dies mysteriously during cocktail party to celebrate Rs 80 lakh lottery win

Thiruvananthapuram: In a mysterious case, a Pangod native, died during a cocktail party on Monday. The deceased, Sajeev (35), got into a dispute at a party held at a friend's house on Saturday. He fell down and got injured. Sajeev died yesterday evening while undergoing treatment at the medical college.

A party was held for the people including Sajeev at another friend's house and later there was a verbal argument and Santhosh, his friend, grabbed Sajeev and pushed him. Sajeev died after falling from the mud pit at the house of another friend, Rajendran Pillai.

During the party, Sajeev fell down from the backyard into the rubber plantation. He suffered injuries. Following this, he was admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. The police informed that the cause of death would be clear only after the post-mortem. Meanwhile, Santhosh has been taken into police custody.

Last month, he received Rs 80 lakh as a prize from the Kerala state lottery. The amount was credited to the bank a few days ago.