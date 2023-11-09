Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Man brutally kills his father-in-law in Idukki

    A man was arrested for brutally killing his father-in-law in Idukki. The police have arrested the accused, Jobin.

    Kerala: Man brutally kills his father-in-law in Idukki rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 8:48 AM IST

    Idukki: A man brutally killed his father-in-law with a knife in Idukki on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Tomy. His son-in-law, Jobin, has been arrested by the police. Jobin's wife, Tintu, was also attacked during the altercation.

    Tintu was seriously injured and was admitted to Kottayam Medical College. Her condition continues to be critical. The police suspect that the murder was due to a family dispute. The police have registered the case and started an investigation into this matter. Jobin was running a business in Bengaluru. Both Jobin and Tintu were separated due to continuous arguments between them.

    Meanwhile, a middle-aged man was beaten to death during a verbal dispute inside a bar in Poojappura, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday. Pradeep Pillai, a native of Mavelikkara and a postal assistant, died. Four people were taken into custody by Poojapura police. The incident took place on Tuesday night. 

    On the day of the incident, Pradeep Pillai and his brother Pramod went to a bar to have drinks. Pradeep was staying at a nearby lodge. While they were drinking, they got into a verbal argument with a group of four people who were nearby. After the bar closed, the security staff asked everyone to leave.

    After coming out, there was another clash between the two groups near the bar. Pradeep was punched down on the ground and he fell unconscious after hitting his head on the road. He was taken to the hospital however his life could not be saved. The Poojappura police have started an investigation into the matter.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 8:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    kerala news live 09 november 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Aluva rape and murder case: Quantum of punishment likely to be pronounced today

    Armed forces seek 5000 lorries to ramp up transport capability

    Armed forces seek 5000 lorries to ramp up transport capability

    WHO hails India for reducing TB cases at double the rate than rest of the world

    WHO hails India for reducing TB cases at almost double the rate than rest of the world

    148 Indian universities make it to QS World University Rankings: Asia 2024; IIT-B best in India

    148 Indian universities make it to QS World University Rankings: Asia 2024; IIT-B best in India

    Madhya Pradesh election shocker Khargone Congress candidate invokes martyrs of Palestine to seek votes WATCH snt

    MP Election Shocker: Khargone Congress candidate invokes ‘Martyrs of Palestine’ to seek votes (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    kerala news live 09 november 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Aluva rape and murder case: Quantum of punishment likely to be pronounced today

    'Pippa' screening: Ishaan Khatter to Mira Rajput Kapoor, celebs attend the event in style RKK

    'Pippa' screening: Ishaan Khatter to Mira Rajput Kapoor, celebs attend the event in style

    Dhanteras 2023: Here's a shopping guide according to Zodiac signs ATG

    Dhanteras 2023: Here's a shopping guide according to Zodiac signs

    7 easy to make and protein filled pre-workout foods SHG

    7 easy to make and protein filled pre-workout foods

    Rama Ekadashi 2023: Know significance, history, ritual and more anr

    Rama Ekadashi 2023: Know significance, history, ritual and more

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon