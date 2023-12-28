Kerala: Man attacked for confronting gang drinking alcohol in Thrissur; one held

A Thrissur native Binu was attacked by an 8-member gang for questioning their alcohol use near the Manali river on Christmas eve. The police nabbed one person in connection with the incident.

Thrissur: The police arrested a man in the case of breaking into the house of a resident in Pulakattukara for questioning drinking alcohol in a riverside on Christmas day. The police informed that they had identified all 8 members of the group that attacked Binu, a native of Pulakattukara. However, the police have not yet been able to nab the accused who entered the house and attacked in Eravimangalam.

Pudukkad police arrested one in the incident where Binu was attacked for questioning the gang's use of drugs near Pulakattukara's Manali River. The police say that four more people who were directly involved in the violence will be arrested soon. The brawl started when Binu went to bathe in the river with his daughters on Christmas evening. When Vinu questioned the group's actions, they subsequently tracked him down to his house and severely assaulted him.

The locals, however, claimed that the police did not start acting until after Vinu's attack was captured on camera. There are also claims that the miscreants stole the jewellery belonging to Vinu's niece and daughter. According to the locals, the group was from Konikkara.