    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-732 August 21 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-732: The lottery draw is being conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department officials at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-732: Win-Win is one of the seven weekly lotteries. Win Win lottery draw is held on every Monday at 3 pm. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the Win-Win lottery code is a “W” representation containing the draw number along with the code. Win-Win lottery cost Rs.40/- only (face value 31.25 +GST). The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-732 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

    There is also a second prize of five lakh rupees up for grabs. Moreover, twelve fortunate individuals will be bestowed with a third prize of 1 lakh rupees each. The ticket price for the Win Win lottery ticket stands at 40 Rupees, making it an affordable opportunity for many eager participants.

    Let us take a look at the Win Win W 732 prize breakup:

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    Result Awaited

     

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
    Result Awaited

     

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
    Result Awaited

     

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
    Result Awaited

     

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000
    Result Awaited

     

    5th Prize: Rs 2000
    Result Awaited


    6th Prize: Rs 1,000
    Result Awaited

     

    7th Prize: Rs 500
    Result Awaited

     

    8th Prize: Rs 100
    Result Awaited

     

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 11:27 AM IST
    BREAKING: 'We permit appellant to terminate her pregnancy': Supreme Court allows rape survivor's plea

    Who will be PM candidate of INDIA alliance for Lok Sabha Polls 2024? Here's what Congress says

    Two Haryana natives arrested for impersonation during ISRO exam in Kerala

    Congress questions Bank of Baroda U-turn on notice to auction Sunny Deol's Mumbai bungalow to recover Rs 56 cr

    Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'Yellow alert' in these districts for August 21, 22; check details

    Dream Girl 2: Jeetendra's playful flirty banter with Ayushmann Khurrana's character Pooja is funny

    Vivo V29e to launch on August 28; Check out expected key specifications and price

    BREAKING: 'We permit appellant to terminate her pregnancy': Supreme Court allows rape survivor's plea

    Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas loves Indian cuisine; here's his favourite dishes

    Who will be PM candidate of INDIA alliance for Lok Sabha Polls 2024? Here's what Congress says

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

