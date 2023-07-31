Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-729 31 July 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-729 31 July 2023: The lottery draw is being conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department officials at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm.

    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-729: On Monday, July 31, the Kerala State Lotteries Department will declare the results of the Win Win W-729 lottery. The lottery department regularly publishes the lottery in 12 different series, although these series may vary. Each week, a staggering number of 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase, offering ample opportunities to hopeful participants. The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-729 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

    There is also a second prize of five lakh rupees up for grabs. Moreover, twelve fortunate individuals will be bestowed with a third prize of 1 lakh rupees each. The ticket price for the Win Win lottery ticket stands at 40 Rupees, making it an affordable opportunity for many eager participants.

    Let us take a look at the Win Win W 729 prize breakup:

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    Result Awaited

     

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

     

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Result Awaited

     

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

     

    For Tickets ending with numbers:

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000

    Result Awaited

     

    5th Prize: Rs 2,000

    Result Awaited

     

    6th Prize: Rs 1,000

    Result Awaited

     

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

     

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

     

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
