    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-725 3 July 2023: Check winners, prize money and more

    Kerala Lottery Win Win W-725 Results 3 July 2023 Live: The lottery draw is being conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department officials at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm.

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-725 3 July 2023: Check winners, prize money and more
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Win Win W-725 Results 3 July 2023 Live: On Monday, July 3, the Kerala State Lotteries Department will declare the results of the Win-Win W-725 lottery. The lottery department regularly publishes the lottery in 12 different series, although these series may vary. Each week, a staggering number of 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase, offering ample opportunities to hopeful participants. The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-724 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

     

    There is also a second prize of five lakh rupees up for grabs. Moreover, twelve fortunate individuals will be bestowed with a third prize of 1 lakh rupees each. The ticket price for the Win Win lottery ticket stands at 40 Rupees, making it an affordable opportunity for many eager participants.

    Let us take a look at the Win Win W 725 prize breakup:


    1st Prize Rs.7,500,000/- (75 Lakhs)

    Result Awaited

     

    Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

    Result Awaited

     

    2nd Prize Rs.500,000/- (5 Lakhs)

    Result Awaited

     

    3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- (1 Lakh)

    Result Awaited

     

    For the tickets ending with the following numbers:

    4th Prize Rs.5,000/- 

    Result Awaited

     

    5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

    Result Awaited

     

    6th Prize Rs.1,000/-   

    Result Awaited

     

    7th Prize Rs.500/- 
    Result Awaited

     

    8th Prize Rs.100/-
    Result Awaited

     

    To claim lottery prizes worth less than 5000 rupees, winners have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners are required to submit their winning ticket along with valid ID proof to either the government lottery office or a bank. It is crucial to cross-verify the result published in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

