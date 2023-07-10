Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-726 10 July 2023: Check the winning ticket, prize money here

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-726 10 July 2023: The lottery draw is being conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department officials at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm.

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-726 10 July 2023: On Monday, July 10, the Kerala State Lotteries Department declared the results of the Win-Win W-726 lottery. The lottery department regularly publishes the lottery in 12 different series, although these series may vary. Each week, a staggering number of 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase, offering ample opportunities to hopeful participants. The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-726 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

There is also a second prize of five lakh rupees up for grabs. Moreover, twelve fortunate individuals will be bestowed with a third prize of 1 lakh rupees each. The ticket price for the Win Win lottery ticket stands at 40 Rupees, making it an affordable opportunity for many eager participants.

Let us take a look at the Win Win W 726 prize breakup:

1st Prize Rs.7,500,000/- (75 Lakh)

WC 112188

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000/-

WA 112188

WB 112188

WD 112188

WE 112188

WF 112188

WG 112188

WH 112188

WJ 112188

WK 112188

WL 112188

WM 112188

2nd Prize Rs.500,000/- (5 Lakh)

WC 318012

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- (1 Lakh)

WA 194795

WB 325691

WC 646737

WD 157498

WE 379907

WF 675151

WG 355239

WH 591413

WJ 396438

WK 931974

WL 395467

WM 971706

For the tickets ending with the following numbers:

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

0055 0200 0310 0559 0702 2023 3802 3846 3897 3963 3980 6092 6997 7609 7633 7709 9400 9615

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

1989 2991 3861 6577 7056 8529 8897 9349 9469 9596

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

1460 1611 1820 1925 2501 3140 3993 4322 4620 6884 6937 7267 8609 9249

7th Prize Rs.500/-

0075 0098 0238 0469 0641 0717 0926 0970 1019 1366 1371 1791 1869 2087 2173 2207 2523 2730 2960 2963 3114 3365 3393 3544 3726 3884 3936 4251 4252 4356 4392 4492 4513 4519 4575 4759 4791 4824 4921 4946 5296 5556 5615 5617 5683 5836 5852 6286 6505 6540 6876 6959 7189 7224 7455 7508 7662 7847 7866 7882 7932 7941 7954 7959 8093 8349 8383 8519 8652 8680 8925 8963 9009 9207 9238 9492 9605 9612 9769 9914 9942 9945

8th Prize Rs.100/-

0097 0130 0213 0421 0637 0643 0651 0824 0833 0964 0989 1077 1141 1227 1324 1335 1358 1364 1402 1506 1514 1600 1618 1757 1788 1873 1984 2277 2468 2571 2657 2845 2848 2945 2964 2965 2971 3204 3350 3381 3392 3429 3724 3746 3894 3928 3932 3986 4099 4125 4148 4284 4306 4341 4420 4424 4523 4611 4656 4756 4873 4878 4971 5067 5159 5241 5278 5299 5345 5423 5499 5503 5568 5599 5706 5748 5828 6030 6031 6049 6065 6094 6175 6277 6571 6581 6676 6889 6903 6975 7043 7054 7131 7186 7265 7453 7476 7566 7596 7715 7873 8000 8202 8211 8303 8321 8323 8594 8616 8656 8732 8743 8893 8910 8958 8975 9047 9179 9206 9393 9404 9645 9666 9843 9896 9979

For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.