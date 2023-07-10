Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-726 10 July 2023: Check the winning ticket, prize money here

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-726 10 July 2023: The lottery draw is being conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department officials at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm.

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win 726 10 July 2023: Check the winning ticket, prize money here
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 9:17 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-726 10 July 2023: On Monday, July 10, the Kerala State Lotteries Department declared the results of the Win-Win W-726 lottery. The lottery department regularly publishes the lottery in 12 different series, although these series may vary. Each week, a staggering number of 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase, offering ample opportunities to hopeful participants. The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-726 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

    There is also a second prize of five lakh rupees up for grabs. Moreover, twelve fortunate individuals will be bestowed with a third prize of 1 lakh rupees each. The ticket price for the Win Win lottery ticket stands at 40 Rupees, making it an affordable opportunity for many eager participants.

    Let us take a look at the Win Win W 726 prize breakup:

    1st Prize Rs.7,500,000/- (75 Lakh)

    WC 112188

    Consolation Prize:  Rs 8,000/-
    WA 112188
    WB 112188
    WD 112188
    WE 112188
    WF 112188
    WG 112188
    WH 112188
    WJ 112188
    WK 112188
    WL 112188
    WM 112188

     

    2nd Prize Rs.500,000/- (5 Lakh)

    WC 318012

    3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- (1 Lakh)

    WA 194795
    WB 325691
    WC 646737
    WD 157498
    WE 379907
    WF 675151
    WG 355239
    WH 591413
    WJ 396438
    WK 931974
    WL 395467
    WM 971706

     

    For the tickets ending with the following numbers:

    4th Prize Rs.5,000/- 

    0055  0200  0310  0559  0702  2023  3802  3846  3897  3963  3980  6092  6997  7609  7633  7709  9400  9615

    5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

    1989  2991  3861  6577  7056  8529  8897  9349  9469  9596

    6th Prize Rs.1,000/-   

    1460  1611  1820  1925  2501  3140  3993  4322  4620  6884  6937  7267  8609  9249

     

    7th Prize Rs.500/- 

    0075  0098  0238  0469  0641  0717  0926  0970  1019  1366  1371  1791  1869  2087  2173  2207  2523  2730  2960  2963  3114  3365  3393  3544  3726  3884  3936  4251  4252  4356  4392  4492  4513  4519  4575  4759  4791  4824  4921  4946  5296  5556  5615  5617  5683  5836  5852  6286  6505  6540  6876  6959  7189  7224  7455  7508  7662  7847  7866  7882  7932  7941  7954  7959  8093  8349  8383  8519  8652  8680  8925  8963  9009  9207  9238  9492  9605  9612  9769  9914  9942  9945

     

    8th Prize Rs.100/-

    0097  0130  0213  0421  0637  0643  0651  0824  0833  0964  0989  1077  1141  1227  1324  1335  1358  1364  1402  1506  1514  1600  1618  1757  1788  1873  1984  2277  2468  2571  2657  2845  2848  2945  2964  2965  2971  3204  3350  3381  3392  3429  3724  3746  3894  3928  3932  3986  4099  4125  4148  4284  4306  4341  4420  4424  4523  4611  4656  4756  4873  4878  4971  5067  5159  5241  5278  5299  5345  5423  5499  5503  5568  5599  5706  5748  5828  6030  6031  6049  6065  6094  6175  6277  6571  6581  6676  6889  6903  6975  7043  7054  7131  7186  7265  7453  7476  7566  7596  7715  7873  8000  8202  8211  8303  8321  8323  8594  8616  8656  8732  8743  8893  8910  8958  8975  9047  9179  9206  9393  9404  9645  9666  9843  9896  9979

     

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 4:01 PM IST
