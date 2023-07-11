Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 373 11 July 2023: Check the winning ticket, prizes HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 373 11 July 2023: The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department officials at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000.

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 373 11 July 2023: The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS 373 lottery on its official website, https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/, at 3 PM on Tuesday, 11 July 2023. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. It is crucial for winners to claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 373 lottery is as follows:

1st Prize Rs.7,500,000/- (75 Lakhs)

SA 799001

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

SB 799001

SC 799001

SD 799001

SE 799001

SF 799001

SG 799001

SH 799001

SJ 799001

SK 799001

SL 799001

SM 799001

2nd Prize Rs.1,000,000/- (10 Lakhs)

SE 301169

For the Tickets ending with the following numbers:



3rd Prize Rs.5,000/-

0914 2170 2388 2656 3172 3547 4401 4975 5800 5947 6806 7017 7439 8024 8041 8072 8616 9531

4th Prize Rs.2,000/-

0139 1427 1966 2459 2727 3396 4450 4463 4998 9953

5th Prize Rs.1,000/-

0462 0469 2104 2131 2436 2933 3097 3275 5225 6355 6539 7045 7131 7914 8292 8955 9405 9430 9564 9605

6th Prize Rs.500/-

1146 1498 1597 1781 1957 1983 2009 2236 2603 2989 3048 3300 3323 3486 3514 3901 4163 4209 4242 4339 4417 4538 4706 4932 5105 5676 5815 5901 5992 6192 6287 6309 6322 6368 6392 6513 6530 6781 6797 7286 7599 7676 8054 8145 8166 8176 8631 8674 8760 9297 9670 9896

7th Prize Rs.200/-

0152 0554 0945 1122 1134 1425 1837 1994 2171 2479 3005 3091 3215 3330 3820 3994 4120 4519 4595 5003 5147 5347 5584 5652 6206 6238 6314 6369 6456 6528 6872 6969 7241 7464 7493 7584 7586 7680 7992 8141 9384 9498 9569 9594 9715

8th Prize Rs.100/-



0026 0096 0179 0271 0379 0402 0565 0694 0786 0827 0832 0877 0882 0904 1050 1116 1249 1448 1540 1565 1574 1609 1754 1783 1808 1902 2278 2373 2428 2481 2567 2834 2885 2913 2956 3006 3171 3256 3328 3552 3600 3607 3714 3752 3754 4190 4272 4355 4409 4442 4562 4568 4569 4610 4721 4741 4783 4830 4915 5054 5058 5148 5243 5253 5297 5369 5489 5490 5768 5788 5790 5799 5844 5864 5872 5877 5951 5985 6055 6204 6237 6258 6627 6867 6901 6905 6973 7060 7061 7080 7112 7145 7180 7559 7653 7679 7901 7907 7938 8120 8170 8203 8239 8254 8287 8308 8359 8367 8430 8498 8533 8595 8597 8606 8921 9000 9076 9203 9307 9416 9490 9636 9659 9734 9837 9851

For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.