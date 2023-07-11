Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 373 11 July 2023: Check the winning ticket, prizes HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 373 11 July 2023: The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department officials at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. 

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 373 11 July 2023: Check the winning ticket, prizes HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 373 11 July 2023: The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS 373 lottery on its official website, https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/, at 3 PM on Tuesday, 11 July 2023. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. It is crucial for winners to claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

     

    The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 373 lottery is as follows: 

    1st Prize Rs.7,500,000/- (75 Lakhs)

    SA 799001

     

    Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

    SB 799001
    SC 799001
    SD 799001
    SE 799001
    SF 799001
    SG 799001
    SH 799001
    SJ 799001
    SK 799001
    SL 799001
    SM 799001

     

    2nd Prize Rs.1,000,000/- (10 Lakhs)

    SE 301169

     

    For the Tickets ending with the following numbers:
     

    3rd Prize Rs.5,000/-

    0914  2170  2388  2656  3172  3547  4401  4975  5800  5947  6806  7017  7439  8024  8041  8072  8616  9531

     

    4th Prize Rs.2,000/-

    0139  1427  1966  2459  2727  3396  4450  4463  4998  9953

     

    5th Prize Rs.1,000/-

    0462  0469  2104  2131  2436  2933  3097  3275  5225  6355  6539  7045  7131  7914  8292  8955  9405  9430  9564  9605

     

    6th Prize Rs.500/-

    1146  1498  1597  1781  1957  1983  2009  2236  2603  2989  3048  3300  3323  3486  3514  3901  4163  4209  4242  4339  4417  4538  4706  4932  5105  5676  5815  5901  5992  6192  6287  6309  6322  6368  6392  6513  6530  6781  6797  7286  7599  7676  8054  8145  8166  8176  8631  8674  8760  9297  9670  9896

     

    7th Prize Rs.200/-

    0152  0554  0945  1122  1134  1425  1837  1994  2171  2479  3005  3091  3215  3330  3820  3994  4120  4519  4595  5003  5147  5347  5584  5652  6206  6238  6314  6369  6456  6528  6872  6969  7241  7464  7493  7584  7586  7680  7992  8141  9384  9498  9569  9594  9715

     

    8th Prize Rs.100/-
     

    0026  0096  0179  0271  0379  0402  0565  0694  0786  0827  0832  0877  0882  0904  1050  1116  1249  1448  1540  1565  1574  1609  1754  1783  1808  1902  2278  2373  2428  2481  2567  2834  2885  2913  2956  3006  3171  3256  3328  3552  3600  3607  3714  3752  3754  4190  4272  4355  4409  4442  4562  4568  4569  4610  4721  4741  4783  4830  4915  5054  5058  5148  5243  5253  5297  5369  5489  5490  5768  5788  5790  5799  5844  5864  5872  5877  5951  5985  6055  6204  6237  6258  6627  6867  6901  6905  6973  7060  7061  7080  7112  7145  7180  7559  7653  7679  7901  7907  7938  8120  8170  8203  8239  8254  8287  8308  8359  8367  8430  8498  8533  8595  8597  8606  8921  9000  9076  9203  9307  9416  9490  9636  9659  9734  9837  9851

     

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 3:58 PM IST
