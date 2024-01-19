Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-364 January 19 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-364: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. Failure to surrender the ticket within the stipulated timeframe will result in the forfeiture of the winnings.
     

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-364 January 19 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 19, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 364: The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (Jan 19) announced the draw of the Nirmal NR-364 lottery. The results of the Nirmal NR-364 lottery took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.

    Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-364 prize breakup:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2024, 10:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Health Minister to inaugurate biggest dialysis facility in the state at Ernakulam General Hospital today rkn

    Kerala: Health Minister to inaugurate biggest dialysis facility at Ernakulam General Hospital today

    Under construction school building collapses in Anekal: several workers injured

    BREAKING: Under construction school building collapses in Anekal: 2 workers dead, 20 injured

    Andhra Pradesh prepares to unveil world's tallest Ambedkar statue today; check details AJR

    Andhra Pradesh prepares to unveil world's tallest Ambedkar statue today; check details

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Dozen airports asked to share parking space for aircraft dropping off VIPs in Ayodhya

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Dozen airports asked to share parking space for aircraft dropping off VIPs in Ayodhya

    Kolkata-based Bengaluru resident loses Rs 3.38 lakh in online liquor purchase scam vkp

    Kolkata-based Bengaluru resident loses Rs 3.38 lakh in online liquor purchase scam

    Recent Stories

    Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban trailer out; WATCH rkn

    Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban trailer out; WATCH

    Annapoorni controversy: Nayanthara issues apology statement, 'never intended to hurt sentiments, Jai Shri Ram' RKK

    Annapoorni controversy: Nayanthara issues apology statement, 'never intended to hurt sentiments, Jai Shri Ram'

    Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: Kailash Kher dedicates song 'Ram Ka Dham' ahead of Ram Temple inauguration RBA

    Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: Kailash Kher dedicates song 'Ram Ka Dham' ahead of Ram Temple inauguration

    Kerala: Health Minister to inaugurate biggest dialysis facility in the state at Ernakulam General Hospital today rkn

    Kerala: Health Minister to inaugurate biggest dialysis facility at Ernakulam General Hospital today

    Under construction school building collapses in Anekal: several workers injured

    BREAKING: Under construction school building collapses in Anekal: 2 workers dead, 20 injured

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon