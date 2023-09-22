Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-347 September 22 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. Failure to surrender the ticket within the stipulated timeframe will result in the forfeiture of the winnings.

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-347 September 22 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 347: The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (Sep 22) will announce the draw of the Nirmal NR-347 lottery. The results of the Nirmal NR-347 lottery will be announced at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.

     

    Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-347 prize breakup:

    1st Prize: 70 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

     

    The Onam Bumper Lottery results will be declared on September 20. Lottery winners must return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. Failure to surrender the lottery ticket within the stipulated timeframe will result in the forfeiture of the winnings.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandrayaan 3 mission update: ISRO aims to revive Vikram lander today

    Chandrayaan-3 mission update: ISRO aims to revive Vikram lander today

    Kerala: Heavy rain causes landslides in Kottayam;IMD issues yellow alert for 2 districts rkn

    Kerala: Heavy rain causes landslides in Kottayam;IMD issues yellow alert for 2 districts

    Canada PM Justin Trudeau in line of fire after targeting India over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

    'We are not looking to provoke...' Canada PM Trudeau in line of fire after targeting India over Nijjar killing

    Kerala News LIVE 22 september 2023 major highlights developments updates latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express successfully completes first trial run

    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on future Indian space missions and endeavours

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'ISRO envisions a working space station; an Indian will land on Moon in a few years'

    Recent Stories

    Tanushree Dutta lashes out at reality TV star Rakhi Sawant for death of two boys vma

    Tanushree Dutta lashes out at reality TV star Rakhi Sawant for death of two boys

    Petrol diesel prices on September 22: Check the fuel rate in your city

    Petrol, diesel prices on September 22: Check the fuel rate in your city

    Jaane Jaan reveiw: Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Verma appreciated; but Jaideep Ahlawat's performance dominates ATG

    Jaane Jaan reveiw: Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Verma appreciated; but Jaideep Ahlawat's performance dominates

    Chandrayaan 3 mission update: ISRO aims to revive Vikram lander today

    Chandrayaan-3 mission update: ISRO aims to revive Vikram lander today

    Sukhee Screening: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Elvish Yadav elevate style game at the event vma

    Sukhee Screening: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Elvish Yadav elevate style game at the event

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon