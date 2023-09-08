Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 345 September 08 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. Failure to surrender the ticket within the stipulated timeframe will result in the forfeiture of the winnings.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 2:37 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 345: The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (Sep 8) announced the draw of the Nirmal NR-345 lottery. The results of the Nirmal NR-345 lottery were announced at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.

    Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-345 prize breakup:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    NN 902067

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    NY 119512

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    NO 902067
    NP 902067
    NR 902067
    NS 902067
    NT 902067
    NU 902067
    NV 902067
    NW 902067
    NX 902067
    NY 902067
    NZ 902067

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    NN 202741
    NO 739482
    NP 101223
    NR 994907
    NS 708851
    NT 536101
    NU 738473
    NV 322891
    NW 908773
    NX 503979
    NY 172257
    NZ 967941

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    0697  0825  0917  2012  2420  3055  3406  4763  4889  6101  6286  6334  6926  8235  8358  9224  9352  9359

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    0506  1192  1219  1298  1335  1690  1767  1926  3035  3399  3798  3845  4055  4153  4174  4344  4509  4847  5224  5358  5754  6627  6710  6726  6989  7241  7579  7718  7735  8439  8533  8555  8559  9614  9891  9960

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    0294  0311  0355  0431  0645  0741  0851  1016  1038  1163  1195  1281  1372  1589  1764  1800  1894  1978  2025  2119  2287  2341  2516  2602  2625  2692  2986  3203  3308  3361  3458  3821  3862  4108  4142  4212  4219  4234  4356  4619  4691  4928  4993  5423  5464  6105  6245  6265  6381  6514  6723  6734  6927  7070  7107  7125  7163  7213  7229  7378  7557  7589  7723  7932  7973  8054  8143  8494  8595  8751  8842  8861  8874  8997  9384  9435  9504  9654  9778

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    0026  0123  0193  0283  0351  0440  0479  0642  0703  0821  0850  0909  1004  1018  1045  1094  1108  1198  1448  1473  1475  1492  1575  1890  1927  1960  1962  1994  2133  2188  2275  2406  2453  2478  2508  2551  2658  2815  2858  2927  3066  3259  3263  3452  3491  3605  3819  3942  3949  4090  4126  4156  4161  4264  4310  4354  4355  4359  4401  4485  4531  4610  4631  4834  4929  5000  5302  5382  5484  5537  5609  5834  5865  5893  6189  6310  6370  6415  6464  6543  6608  6640  6733  6766  6789  6806  6814  6941  6999  7075  7134  7144  7148  7226  7309  7323  7493  7513  7555  7624  7873  8186  8312  8393  8403  8487  8637  8693  8758  8789  8847  9056  9077  9161  9238  9278  9284  9425  9431  9466  9539  9662

     

    The Onam Bumper Lottery results will be declared on September 20. Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. Failure to surrender the ticket within the stipulated timeframe will result in the forfeiture of the winnings.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.

     

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2023, 4:01 PM IST
