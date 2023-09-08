Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 345 September 08 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. Failure to surrender the ticket within the stipulated timeframe will result in the forfeiture of the winnings.

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 345: The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (Sep 8) announced the draw of the Nirmal NR-345 lottery. The results of the Nirmal NR-345 lottery were announced at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.

Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-345 prize breakup:

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

NN 902067

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

NY 119512

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

NO 902067

NP 902067

NR 902067

NS 902067

NT 902067

NU 902067

NV 902067

NW 902067

NX 902067

NY 902067

NZ 902067

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

NN 202741

NO 739482

NP 101223

NR 994907

NS 708851

NT 536101

NU 738473

NV 322891

NW 908773

NX 503979

NY 172257

NZ 967941

4th Prize: Rs 5000

0697 0825 0917 2012 2420 3055 3406 4763 4889 6101 6286 6334 6926 8235 8358 9224 9352 9359

5th Prize: Rs 1000

0506 1192 1219 1298 1335 1690 1767 1926 3035 3399 3798 3845 4055 4153 4174 4344 4509 4847 5224 5358 5754 6627 6710 6726 6989 7241 7579 7718 7735 8439 8533 8555 8559 9614 9891 9960

6th Prize: Rs 500

0294 0311 0355 0431 0645 0741 0851 1016 1038 1163 1195 1281 1372 1589 1764 1800 1894 1978 2025 2119 2287 2341 2516 2602 2625 2692 2986 3203 3308 3361 3458 3821 3862 4108 4142 4212 4219 4234 4356 4619 4691 4928 4993 5423 5464 6105 6245 6265 6381 6514 6723 6734 6927 7070 7107 7125 7163 7213 7229 7378 7557 7589 7723 7932 7973 8054 8143 8494 8595 8751 8842 8861 8874 8997 9384 9435 9504 9654 9778

7th Prize: Rs 100

0026 0123 0193 0283 0351 0440 0479 0642 0703 0821 0850 0909 1004 1018 1045 1094 1108 1198 1448 1473 1475 1492 1575 1890 1927 1960 1962 1994 2133 2188 2275 2406 2453 2478 2508 2551 2658 2815 2858 2927 3066 3259 3263 3452 3491 3605 3819 3942 3949 4090 4126 4156 4161 4264 4310 4354 4355 4359 4401 4485 4531 4610 4631 4834 4929 5000 5302 5382 5484 5537 5609 5834 5865 5893 6189 6310 6370 6415 6464 6543 6608 6640 6733 6766 6789 6806 6814 6941 6999 7075 7134 7144 7148 7226 7309 7323 7493 7513 7555 7624 7873 8186 8312 8393 8403 8487 8637 8693 8758 8789 8847 9056 9077 9161 9238 9278 9284 9425 9431 9466 9539 9662

The Onam Bumper Lottery results will be declared on September 20. Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. Failure to surrender the ticket within the stipulated timeframe will result in the forfeiture of the winnings.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.