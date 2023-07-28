Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-339 28 July 2023: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE

Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. Failure to surrender the ticket within the stipulated timeframe will result in the forfeiture of the winnings.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (July 28) announced the draw of the Nirmal NR-339 lottery at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.

Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-339 prize breakup:

First Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

NP 265260

Second Prize: Rs 10 Lakh

NW 200551

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

NN 265260

NO 265260

NR 265260

NS 265260

NT 265260

NU 265260

NV 265260

NW 265260

NX 265260

NY 265260

NZ 265260

Third Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

NN 166934

NO 633328

NP 291046

NR 189029

NS 816922

NT 162898

NU 771196

NV 938872

NW 315074

NX 777469

NY 454257

NZ 473654

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

0667 1059 1269 1474 1598 2039 2256 2612 2991 3790 3988 4616 4743 5851 6836 7136 7155 8449

Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

0079 0189 0729 1271 1986 2135 2900 3104 3179 3240 3823 4535 4821 4867 5149 5190 5306 5499 5502 5538 6089 6151 6321 6765 6813 7120 7182 7276 8066 8120 8260 8451 8729 9174 9215 9785

Sixth Prize: Rs 500

0329 0343 0435 0448 0475 0490 0891 0951 1005 1064 1107 1147 1258 1740 1824 1962 2016 2218 2358 2478 2565 2703 2779 3053 3079 3081 3147 3176 3345 3497 3526 3529 3536 3594 3893 3994 4027 4120 4262 4551 4626 4745 4850 4866 4949 4963 4977 5172 5211 5319 5609 5685 6092 6101 6699 7065 7377 7382 7757 7839 7851 7953 8067 8106 8211 8384 8458 8475 8763 8848 8850 8851 8881 9081 9216 9273 9676 9782 9856

Seventh Prize: Rs 100

7072 3608 4855 5931 4642 2547 7615 2567 8876 6826 5563 4570 6116 5617 6623 5076 5254 6956 1468 6435 6024 5958 8119 0205 4093 4481 4848 4057 6043 4085 3884 4885 6938 9033 5478 6790 5728 5143 5386 3910 0129 9225 4611 5863 7743 2856 0574 3355 6760 6342 2959 9274 7134 8944 0956 1884 4280 2801 0588 7251 6239 1646 3038 6657 4316 8225 3105 6027 3040 4013 6907 5652 3667 1626 5553 1670 9352 8923 4784 0697 1940 8947 7427 5489 3209 3262 0201

The complete result of the Nirmal NR-339 lottery can be accessed on the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries website at http://keralalotteries.com/ starting from 4 pm onwards. Additionally, it will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.