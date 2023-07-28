Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-339 28 July 2023: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE

    Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. Failure to surrender the ticket within the stipulated timeframe will result in the forfeiture of the winnings.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (July 28) announced the draw of the Nirmal NR-339 lottery at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.

    Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-339 prize breakup:

    First Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
    NP 265260

     

    Second Prize: Rs 10 Lakh

    NW 200551

     

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    NN 265260
    NO 265260
    NR 265260
    NS 265260
    NT 265260
    NU 265260
    NV 265260
    NW 265260
    NX 265260
    NY 265260
    NZ 265260

     

    Third Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

    NN 166934
    NO 633328
    NP 291046
    NR 189029
    NS 816922
    NT 162898
    NU 771196
    NV 938872
    NW 315074
    NX 777469
    NY 454257
    NZ 473654

     

    Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

    0667  1059  1269  1474  1598  2039  2256  2612  2991  3790  3988  4616  4743  5851  6836  7136  7155  8449

     

    Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

    0079  0189  0729  1271  1986  2135  2900  3104  3179  3240  3823  4535  4821  4867  5149  5190  5306  5499  5502  5538  6089  6151  6321  6765  6813  7120  7182  7276  8066  8120  8260  8451  8729  9174  9215  9785

     

    Sixth Prize: Rs 500

    0329  0343  0435  0448  0475  0490  0891  0951  1005  1064  1107  1147  1258  1740  1824  1962  2016  2218  2358  2478  2565  2703  2779  3053  3079  3081  3147  3176  3345  3497  3526  3529  3536  3594  3893  3994  4027  4120  4262  4551  4626  4745  4850  4866  4949  4963  4977  5172  5211  5319  5609  5685  6092  6101  6699  7065  7377  7382  7757  7839  7851  7953  8067  8106  8211  8384  8458  8475  8763  8848  8850  8851  8881  9081  9216  9273  9676  9782  9856

     

    Seventh Prize: Rs 100

    7072  3608  4855  5931  4642  2547  7615  2567  8876  6826  5563  4570  6116  5617  6623  5076  5254  6956  1468  6435  6024  5958  8119  0205  4093  4481  4848  4057  6043  4085  3884  4885  6938  9033  5478  6790  5728  5143  5386  3910  0129  9225  4611  5863  7743  2856  0574  3355  6760  6342  2959  9274  7134  8944  0956  1884  4280  2801  0588  7251  6239  1646  3038  6657  4316  8225  3105  6027  3040  4013  6907  5652  3667  1626  5553  1670  9352  8923  4784  0697  1940  8947  7427  5489  3209  3262  0201

     

    The complete result of the Nirmal NR-339 lottery can be accessed on the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries website at http://keralalotteries.com/ starting from 4 pm onwards. Additionally, it will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.

