Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 486 September 07 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 486: The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 486 September 07 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 1:24 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 485: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 484 lottery took place at 3 p.m. Each lottery is identified by an alphabetical code, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40.

    Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

     

    Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN 486 prize structure:

    1st Prize: 80 lakhs

    PL 867769

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakhs

    PA 938712

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    PA 867769
    PB 867769
    PC 867769
    PD 867769
    PE 867769
    PF 867769
    PG 867769
    PH 867769
    PJ 867769
    PK 867769
    PM 867769

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    PA 389955
    PB 584048
    PC 315740
    PD 619216
    PE 710317
    PF 886140
    PG 789002
    PH 120782
    PJ 178419
    PK 323741
    PL 253716
    PM 172713

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    3431  8800  3073  7822  3815  5785  4455  0774  2323  2276  7836  9578  7821  1107  2657  9246  3460  5419

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

     

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 3:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Online auction for toddy shop begins; special regulations and rules rkn

    Kerala: Online auction for toddy shop begins; special regulations and rules

    Santana Dharma row: Tamil Nadu CM defends Udhayanidhi Stalin; accuses PM of being unfair in 15-point rebuttal snt

    Santana Dharma row: Tamil Nadu CM defends Udhayanidhi Stalin; accuses PM of being unfair in 15-point rebuttal

    Aluva sexual assault case: Accused locked door after abducting minor girl; more details emerge anr

    Aluva sexual assault case: Accused locked door after abducting minor girl; more details emerge

    WATCH: Differently-abled Muslim boy, dressed as Krishna for Janmashtami, wins hearts in Kerala anr

    WATCH: Differently-abled Muslim boy, dressed as Krishna for Janmashtami, wins hearts in Kerala

    G20 Summit 2023: All about AI-powered Gita app that delegates will come face-to-face with (WATCH) AJR

    G20 Summit 2023: All about AI-powered Gita app that delegates will come face-to-face with (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Laapataa Ladies: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao come together for new movie; set to hit theatres on THIS date ATG

    Laapataa Ladies: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao come together for new movie; set to hit theatres on THIS date

    "One day I will become even half of you": Dulquer Salman pens emotional birthday note for his 'Pa' Mammootty rkn

    "One day I will become even half of you": Dulquer Salman pens emotional birthday note for his 'Pa' Mammootty

    Sukhee: Shilpa Shetty reveals how husband Raj Kundra 'motivated' her to do this film vma

    Sukhee: Shilpa Shetty reveals how husband Raj Kundra 'motivated' her to do this film

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir issues warning against India's potential selection mistake osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir issues warning against India's potential selection mistake

    Long awaited Jakkuru railway flyover in Bengaluru nears completion after a decade vkp

    Long awaited Jakkuru railway flyover in Bengaluru nears completion after a decade

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon