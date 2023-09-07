Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 486 September 07 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 486: The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 485: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 484 lottery took place at 3 p.m. Each lottery is identified by an alphabetical code, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN 486 prize structure:

1st Prize: 80 lakhs

PL 867769

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakhs

PA 938712

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

PA 867769

PB 867769

PC 867769

PD 867769

PE 867769

PF 867769

PG 867769

PH 867769

PJ 867769

PK 867769

PM 867769

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

PA 389955

PB 584048

PC 315740

PD 619216

PE 710317

PF 886140

PG 789002

PH 120782

PJ 178419

PK 323741

PL 253716

PM 172713

4th Prize: Rs 5000

3431 8800 3073 7822 3815 5785 4455 0774 2323 2276 7836 9578 7821 1107 2657 9246 3460 5419

5th Prize: Rs 1000

Result Awaited

6th Prize: Rs 500

Result Awaited

7th Prize: Rs 100

Result Awaited

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.